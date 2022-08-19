Joaquin Phoenix on a red carpet Joaquin Phoenix has narrated a new video about animal agriculture greenwashing - Media Credit: REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo
Activism Celebrities Environment Headlines Other News

Joaquin Phoenix Slams Meat Industry’s Greenwashing Of Factory Farm Pollution

US actor and long-time vegan Joaquin Phoenix responded to claims that waste produced by factory farming is “renewable”

By

3 Minutes Read

Joaquin Phoenix has teamed up with the Animal Legal Defense Fund (ALDF) to expose animal agriculture’s “deceptive marketing” of factory farm “biogas.”

Factory farms require tens of thousands of gallons of water to flush feces and urine from floors multiple times a day. This is because, in the US alone, farm animals produce around 885 billion tonnes of manure each year.

All of this waste goes to “manure lagoons,” which emit methane and other environmental pollutants. 

The animal agriculture industry has described the pollution that emits from these lagoons as “naturally occurring” and “renewable.” But Phoenix describes these claims as “unequivocally false.”

Reduced emissions is an ‘illusion’

To contain these pollutants, factory farms install what they call a “digester” or a “tarp” to the lagoons. The farms then transfer any gas that doesn’t escape to a refinery. The methane is then sold off to the highest bidder to “offset emissions.” 

ALDF executive director Stephen Wells told Plant Based News that factory farms are given green energy “credits” for capturing and transferring unregulated methane to a different location for combustion.

He explained: “Factory farms are then selling the “credits” to regulated industries and profiting from the very same pollution they intentionally created when they chose to use the cheapest and most environmentally harmful manure management system possible.”

Wells went on to explain that this creates an “illusion” of reduced emissions by the regulated industry (often the transportation sector) because it purchased faulty “credits” from these farms.

‘Factory farming is not sustainable’

“As if the worst polluting unregulated industry can offset another polluting industry,” Phoenix states in a new video with ALDF.

“And while they sell methane for profit, animal agriculture would like tax-payers to fund this ridiculous infrastructure, incentivizing more factory farms and more sh*t. F*ck that.”

“Factory farming is not naturally occurring, it is not renewable, and it is not sustainable. We need to be going in the other direction.”

Animal agriculture is catastrophic for the environment. It produces at least 14.5 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions worldwide. That’s more than all the world’s transport combined. 

It’s also responsible for up to 91 percent of Amazon deforestation. Plus it’s a leading cause of water pollution and biodiversity loss. 

Federal support for factory farm ‘biogas’

ALDF produced the new video in response to increasing state and federal support for the production of biogas.

Grants, tax credits, and other subsidies given to the industry are incentivizing larger farms with thousands of animals.

California, for example, incentivizes factory farm gas production through a Low Carbon Fuel Standard program. 

“The industrial animal agriculture industry is already subsidized to the detriment of animals and taxpayers alike,” says Wells. “We need to be eliminating subsidies, not additionally allowing animal agriculture to profit from its own pollution.”

There are currently around 250 methane digesters on factory farms, and Wells says that the potential for growth is “exponential.”

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

Environment factory farming joaquin phoenix pollution
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bee and flower. Close up of a large striped bee collecting pollen on a yellow flower on a Sunny bright day. Macro horizontal photography. Summer and spring backgrounds
Earth Month
heading/latest

trending

Bee and flower. Close up of a large striped bee collecting pollen on a yellow flower on a Sunny bright day. Macro horizontal photography. Summer and spring backgrounds Earth Month
Cows from the livestock industry Culture
This Popular Spanish Tourist Destination Has A Dark Side: The Live Animal Export Trade
Alan Cumming poses with bagels Celebrities
It’s Happened: Alan Cumming Has Been Immortalized As A Vegan Bagel
Vegan sushi burritos beside a glass of plant-based tuna on a background of fish in the ocean Dinner
This Plant-Based Sushi Burrito Recipe Is Changing The Vegan Seafood Game
A selection of plant-based meats in a supermarket Business
Why South Africa’s Food Safety Agency Is Clearing Plant-Based Meat From The Shelves
A person makes a burger on a grill Environment
Reduce Meat To Avoid Climate Breakdown, Says UK Government Food Advisor
a child with their arms out in the rain Environment
Rainwater Everywhere Is Now Unsafe To Drink, And Here’s Why
rabbit in a cage Activism
The US Department Of Transportation Is Moving Away From Animal Testing
Lolita performs in a pool at Miami Seaquarium Activism
Lolita The Orca ‘Could Finally Be Freed’ After Half A Century In Captivity
Balinese cow on a green meadow close up. Headlines
Could Foot And Mouth Disease Be The End Of Indonesia’s Livestock Sector?
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x