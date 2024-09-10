French University Cafeteria Doubles Meat-Free Options – Sees 96% Spike In Sales 

A new study has indicated that increasing plant-based meal availability at universities could help students to choose more sustainable foods – without even realizing it.

Researchers in France doubled the meat-free options in a busy university cafeteria in Dijon. The number of people choosing these options skyrocketed by 96 percent. Crucially, though, only six percent of students noticed the change. According to the study authors, their findings suggest that universities should increase meat-free options to “tackle environmental issues.”

Study findings

Adobe Stock Only six percent of students noticed the menu change

The study was conducted over four weeks at a university cafeteria that sells 2,000 meals each day. In an initial two-week control period, meat-free meals constituted just 24 percent of the cafeteria menu. This was then increased to 48 percent for the following two weeks, while all other menu options remained the same. Students were not informed of the change, and their choices and satisfaction with the meals were measured by production data and daily paper ballots.

As well as significantly increasing the chances of students choosing them, doubling meat-free options led to increased satisfaction with meals.

“Doubling availability of vegetarian main meals in a university cafeteria resulted in a twofold increase in their selection, with students reporting being more satisfied and liking the main meals more during the intervention period,” the study authors wrote. “These results suggest that serving an equal proportion of vegetarian and nonvegetarian main meals could be considered in French university cafeterias to tackle environmental issues.”

Fully plant-based is the best route for universities

Our food choices have a huge impact on the planet. Animal agriculture is responsible for at least 16.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. It’s also a leading driver of land use, freshwater use, and water pollution. Last year, research showed that our food system alone would heat the world beyond the 1.5C limit outlined in the Paris Climate Agreement, even if all fossil fuels were eliminated immediately.

While the French study focused on vegetarian meals (some of which included dairy and eggs), a number of studies have found that fully plant-based diets are the best option for the planet. According to research published last year, vegan diets result in 75 percent less emissions, land use, and water pollution. They also cut the destruction of wildlife by 66 percent, and water use by 54 percent.

In response to overwhelming evidence that veganism is the most environmentally friendly choice, a number of UK university student unions have voted for fully plant-based catering. These include the University of Cambridge, London Metropolitan University, and Lancaster University.

In September of last year, more than 650 academics, campaigners, and environmental experts signed an open letter urging all UK universities to go plant-based for the sake of the planet. “This open letter should be a clear message to universities across the UK and beyond that the time for bold and decisive change is now,” said Michelle Farnham, coordinator of the Plant-Based Universities campaign, in a statement at the time. “We’ve already seen seven universities make the commonsense commitment towards 100% just and sustainable plant-based catering, all that remains is for others to step up and show the same level of climate leadership.”

