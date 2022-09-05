Joe Biden gives a speech at Cop27 ProVeg will attend COP27 later this year - Media Credit: White House Photo / Alamy Stock Photo
Environment Headlines Other News

COP27: UN Climate Change Conference To Feature Plant-Based Advocates For The First Time

ProVeg set to appear at a new food-focused pavilion at this year’s COP27

By

2 Minutes Read

Major UN climate change conference COP27 will include areas dedicated to food system change.

Amongst various displays at COP27 will be a 130-square-meter Food4Climate pavilion. It will be spearheaded by food awareness NGO ProVeg International and supported by 17 other global partners.

ProVeg hopes that its pavilion will shine a light on the role of food production, particularly animal agriculture, in the climate crisis. 

Last year’s event drew criticism and accusations of greenwashing from climate campaigners. This was after it was revealed that meat was served to attendees and delegates flew in on private jets.

A lack of food system discussions also disappointed many observers of the Glasgow conference.

To meet the climate targets set out by the Paris Agreement, global warming needs to be limited to 2°C or below. To stay on track, carbon and methane emissions need to be significantly reduced.

Research confirms that without addressing the current food system, it will be impossible to meet the 2°C target. This stands even if all fossil fuel emissions are eliminated. 

Global meat and dairy production account for 83 percent of farmland use and 60 percent of the agriculture sector’s emissions. However, it contributes just 18 percent of the world’s calories.

Conversely, if everybody shifted to a plant-based diet, land requirements would shrink by 75 percent, reducing emissions at the same time. 

This is the message that ProVeg wants to drive home to climate policymakers from around the world.

A call to climate arms

ProVeg and its partners want to encourage UN member states to transition towards a plant-focused food system. Its Diet Change Not Climate Change campaign banner will be showcased throughout the COP27 event.

“Approval by the UN to set up the Food4Climate Pavilion at COP27 really marks a tectonic shift in the UN’s approach to food systems,” Raphael Podselver, head of UN advocacy at ProVeg, said in a statement.

“We hope the pavilion will engage policymakers around the world to address the challenges posed by agriculture and encourage countries to embrace the solutions.” 

“Inaction on food systems at this stage is no longer an option. We need to transition more to plant-based diets to bring down both methane and CO2 emissions effectively,” Podselver noted.

“The scientific evidence shows that this transition can help put the brake on climate change as well as ensure food security for future generations.” 

COP27 is being held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt in November. Almost 200 countries will be in attendance. To date, climate progress has been slow in Egypt, with more focus placed on increased natural gas production than decarbonization. 

Join @plantbasednews on Telegram
Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Amy Buxton

Amy enjoys reporting on vegan news and sustainability initiatives. She has a degree in English literature and language and is raising a next-gen vegan daughter.

More by Amy Buxton iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

Climate Crisis cop27 proveg United Nations
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Two beagles behind a wire cage
Activism
Greggs' new vegan southern fried chicken baguette
Food
heading/latest

trending

Joe Biden gives a speech at Cop27 Environment
Greggs' new vegan southern fried chicken baguette Food
New At Greggs: Vegan Southern Fried Chicken And Dairy-Free Bean And Cheese Toasties
Text reading "Eating Our Way to Extinction" beside a skull with the Earth inside it Culture
Here’s Where To Watch ‘Eating Our Way To Extinction’ For Free Online
A beekeeper lifts a beehive out of a wooden box, as bees fly around Culture
Is Honey Vegan, And Is It Ethical? The Not-So-Sweet Truth
European Court of Human Rights website in browser with company logo Culture
UK Gov Taken To Court For Concealing Public Health Risks Of Factory Farming
Grilled vegan tuna steak on a plate beside a box of Current Foods tuna, with an ocean blue background Dinner
This Vegan Tuna Steak (With Asian Sesame Crusts) Is The Ultimate Crowdpleaser
milk fridge in a supermarket Activism
Why Animal Rebellion Is Aiming To Clear Supermarket Shelves Of Dairy This September
Cowboy rounding up cattle in Texas Environment
Texas Drought Leads To Increase In Cows Being Slaughtered
A leopard in a tree Activism
Nearly 70% of South Africans Oppose Trophy Hunting
An anti-speciesism ad on the London Underground Activism
Anti-Speciesism Campaign Launched On Trains In The UK And The Netherlands
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x