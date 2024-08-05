Vegan Food Truck Wins Scottish Street Food Award

A Scotland-based vegan food truck has won awards in two categories at the Scottish Street Food Awards. Planet G was crowned joint-champion with food truck Knights Kitchen by a panel of judges including Michelin-starred chef Conor Toomey. It also received the People’s Choice award.

Planet G, run by wife-and-wife team Marta Negro and trained chef Gemma Costa, serves dishes such as haggis burgers, teriyaki noodles, and truffle gnocchi. As well as taking their bright yellow food truck to events around the UK, they offer catering services for businesses.

Supplied Planet G uses locally sourced ingredients to make its products

With a strong focus on sustainability, they make most of their food from scratch using locally sourced ingredients. Planet G recently won the Sustainable Stall Award 2024 at Edinburgh’s Meadows Festival.

“We feel that this is not just a win for us, it’s a win for plant-based food, a win for the planet,” Negro told Plant Based News. It’s also “a way to show that plant-based food can be amazing without comprising flavors, textures, and protein intake,” she said. Planet G will now have the chance to become national champion at the British Street Food Awards, taking place in London this September.

Vegan food scooping up awards

Vegan food businesses are cleaning up at food awards. GreenVie, a vegan cheese brand, took four awards across multiple categories at the International Cheese and Dairy awards in 2023. It won “Best Cheese in Processed Cheese Section” for which it competed with both dairy and vegan products.

Hooray Foods beat meat products with its vegan bacon to win Breakfast Meat Product of the Year at the 2023 Mindful Awards. Vegan cheese brand Sheese has won multiple awards, including Quality Food Awards, while vegan chocolate brand NOMO won Best Independent Brand three years in a row at the Free From Food Awards.

