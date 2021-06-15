Reading Time: < 1 minute

Vegan meat brand Meatless Farm will soon launch a crowdfunding campaign that allows its customers to invest in the brand. The company hopes the £5m program will ‘accelerate the plant-based revolution’.

The investments, which start at £10, will be used to evolve the company’s entire supply chain. For example, by opening new plant protein facilities to produce higher quality ingredients and hiring top food development chefs and nutritionists.

Meatless Farm will also use the financial backing to add pizza toppings, chicken and meatballs to its line.

The British brand currently offers mince, burgers, sausages, hot dogs, sausage rolls and sausage patties. Its products are gluten-free and made with pea protein and non-GMO, sustainably sourced soy.

Is Meatless Farm good for the planet?

Meatless Farm maintains that its plant-based products are ‘a lot better for the environment’. For instance, the brand’s vegan mince generates 94 percent fewer greenhouse gasses than beef mince.

Morten Toft Bech is Meatless Farm’s Founder. “We are reaching a tipping point,” he said to The Guardian.

“We could reduce around 8 percent of the UK’s total emissions if we all ate just one less meat meal per week.”

He added that it is ‘people power which will create a full-blown revolution in food culture’.