Reading Time: < 1 minute

A vegan fast-food chain is set to expand following a hefty investment round.

Plant Power Fast Food raised a staggering $7.5 million in its Series A capital. The financing was led by Helia Capital USA, Inc. (a subsidiary of Fusion Ventures), Eat Beyond Global Holdings, and Batta Foods.

Additional funding came from renowned philanthropist Aileen Getty.

Vegan fast-food chain

The funds will be used by the chain to execute its expansion plans, with a focus on new corporate unite development.

Zach Vouga is the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Plant Power Fast Food. In a statement sent to PBN, he said: “It’s important that the capital comes in tandem with an unwavering belief in our mission to change the world.”

Fusion Ventures Chief Executive Officer is Lee Piccoli. He added: “Our mission is to invest in purpose-driven companies that are a rare combination of pure passion and operational excellence, which is the core of any truly great enterprise.

“Plant Power Fast Food has built something unique and scalable, and the brand has captured the hearts of aspirational consumers whose needs are evolving.”

Plant Power Fast Food

Since launching in 2016, Plant Power Fast Food operates in seven locations across the US.

It also has eight new openings including Sacramento, Hollywood, and Las Vegas.

Moreover, year over year enterprise-wide retail net sales have grown more than 50 percent from 2019- 2020.