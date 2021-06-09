Reading Time: 2 minutes

The world’s largest vegan restaurant chain is launching a contest to award a food service contract to a woman founder.

Copper Branch has partnered with Vegan Women Summit (VWS) to launch the Plant Powered Glow Up Contest.

Woman founder contest

The initiative aims to ‘amplify’ the work of women leaders working within the plant-based realm. It will also provide the winner with access to ‘major foodservice and distribution contracts’.

Contest participants are required to enter their plant-based product for a chance to win the global foodservice contract.

The winning product will be featured as a menu item in select Copper Branch locations across Canada and the US this fall.

Moreover, there are no costs involved in applying, and companies from around the world are eligible to apply.

Trish Paterson is the CEO of Copper Branch. In a statement sent to PBN, she said: “Some of the greatest innovations in food are happening in the plant-based sector.

“As leaders in this category, we think it only makes sense that we’re the ones to lead the expansion of these incredible new ideas and offerings into the foodservice industry; while supporting these hard-working women founders who are looking for that ‘big break’ to take their companies to the next level.

“We’re excited to see what amazing creations we can bring to our customers next!”

A ‘diverse ecosystem of women’

Moreover, Jennifer Stojkovic, Founder of VWS, described the partnering as ‘key to supporting a diverse, equitable ecosystem of women in the plant-based food space’.

She then added: “Many companies pledge support of women founders and founders of color.

“But, few commit the resources and follow-up needed to create lasting change. We know women are creating incredible plant-based products every day…

“Through this partnership… We’re creating access to the types of contracts and exposure that could lead to exponential revenue and business growth.”

For more information, or to apply for the contest, click here