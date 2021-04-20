Reading Time: 2 minutes

The UK’s ‘first-ever’ vegan ice cream subscription service has secured £400,000 (approximately $559,360) in its latest investment round.

Beau’s scaled up its capabilities after an initial round of financing in 2019. Now, it has received additional funding from a group of investors including the TRICAP Group and venture capital firms Dismatrix and Northstar Ventures Limited.

Vegan ice cream subscription service

The brand will use the money to create a fully vegan ice cream manufacturing facility in the North-East of England.

The new factory is slated to open this year, and will ‘greatly increase Beau’s production capabilities’.

Moreover, the investment has enabled Beau’s to launch what it describes as the UK’s first vegan ice cream subscription service called Beau’s Pint Club.

Customers will receive a dessert box featuring vegan gelato, along with additional toppings such as cones, directly to their house each month.

‘Quality vegan products’

Joseph Eyre is the CEO and Founder of Beau’s. In a statement sent to PBN, he said: “Beau’s plans are far-reaching and innovative.

“I’m delighted to lead such a talented team to grow the business and bring quality vegan products to the mainstream market.

“We believe that we have a product that can appeal to vegans and non-vegans alike, making it a perfect option for families with mixed dietary preferences to explore.

“Beau’s Pint Club is just the first step in bringing quality authentic vegan gelato to a much wider audience.”

Moreover, the brand creates dairy-free gelato using ‘natural, whole-food ingredients with no artificial flavors’.

It says its ice cream contains up to 40 percent of the core flavor ingredient. The industry standard is around 10 percent.

‘Sustainable practices’

Amber Fox-Eyre is the CCO and Founder. She added: “We believe that the ice cream typically available to UK consumers could be a whole lot better.

“We’re looking to set a new benchmark, not just in terms of quality but also in terms of sustainable practices.”

Beau’s says it has ‘adopted an innovative doorstep safe fully-recyclable packaging solution for their Pint Club deliveries’.

