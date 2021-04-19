Reading Time: 2 minutes

Leonardo Dicaprio is joining animal-free ice cream brand Perfect Day.

The academy award-winning actor turned environmentalist has been welcomed to the company’s Sustainability and Health Advisory Council.

Sustainability Council

Council members will advise the company to ‘tackle the most significant food and environmental issues with the greatest impact’.

They will also provide ‘diverse perspectives to help Perfect Day navigate challenges at the intersection of health, agriculture, sustainability, food, and technology’.

“Perfect Day’s forward-looking vision offers a new model for reducing the impact that our diets have on the planet.” Leonardo DiCaprio, Actor & Environmentalist

DiCaprio, who has also invested in plant-based brand Beyond Meat, said: “A full-fledged response to climate change must bring innovation to all aspects of our daily lives. [This] includes the foods we consume.

“I’m pleased to be part of their advisory council and work together to support our shared urgent environmental mission.”

‘A kinder, greener tomorrow’

Moreover, Perfect Day uses fermentation to create proprietary ‘flora-made’ dairy protein. Its animal-free protein can be used across a range of products, such as ice cream and milk to cheese and butter.

The brand says its products have the ‘same taste and texture of dairy… Without the environmental, animal welfare, or food safety concerns’.

Ryan Pandya is the CEO and co-founder of Perfect Day. He added: “We began Perfect Day with a mission to create a kinder, greener tomorrow.

“Our mission is urgent, and the direction of this group will help us maximize our impact.

“Leonardo DiCaprio and our other Council members share our passion and hunger to combat the climate crisis and foster a global food system that prioritizes nutrition equity.

“Together, we’ll work to bring more nutritious, scalable, and sustainable options to people around the world.”

Leonardo DiCaprio

Last month, DiCaprio told his 37 million Twitter and Facebook followers to slash their meat intake to fight climate change.

He posted a picture stating: “If every person in the US replaced just one beef burger per week with a plant-based Beyond Burger. It would be the equivalent of taking 12 million cars off the road.”

Moreover, the star captioned the post: “Every single person can help the planet and reduce climate change with one small choice every week.

“Join me and Beyond Meat in our mission to rethink the future of food.”