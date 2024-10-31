X
Starbucks Drops Dairy-Free Milk Surcharge

Oat, soy, almond, and coconut milks will no longer cost more than dairy

Five Starbucks cups in a row with various names of dairy-free milks written on each of them Starbucks has dropped the dairy-free surcharge - Media Credit: Starbucks

After years of campaigning from vegan and dairy-free advocates, Starbucks will soon stop charging extra for plant-based milk in the USA and Canada. 

From November 7, drinks made with oat, almond, soy, or coconut milk will not cost more than their dairy counterparts in all company-owned and operated stores. “This is just one of many changes we’ll make to ensure a visit to Starbucks is worth it every time,” Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol, who joined the company last month, said in a statement.

Starbucks’ decision to charge extra for dairy-free milk has long been controversial. Animal rights group PETA has regularly campaigned against the charge, partnering with celebrities including James Cromwell and Paul McCartney to pressure the company to drop it. Dairy-free advocacy group Switch4Good has also led the campaign against the charge.

According to Starbucks, almost half of its customers currently pay extra for plant-based milk in their drinks. Going forward, they will see a 10 percent saving on the cost. 

Why did Starbucks drop the dairy-free surcharge?

The outside of coffee shop Starbucks
Adobe Stock Starbucks has been under mounting pressure to drop the dairy-free surcharge

Demand for dairy-free milk is skyrocketing in the USA, transitioning from a niche product to a mainstream option over the last decade. 

There is growing awareness among the public about the reality of the dairy industry, where cows are forcibly impregnated en masse and have their babies taken from them. Dairy is also significantly worse for the environment than all other plant-based milks. Lactose intolerance rates are high in the country, affecting more than 90 percent of Asian-American people and 80 percent of Black and Native American people.

Starbucks first started serving dairy-free milk in 1997 when it added soy milk to the menu. It added coconut in 2015 and oat milk in 2021. Aside from ethical, environmental, and health concerns, many people simply choose dairy-free milk because they prefer the taste. According to statistics published last year, 84 percent of Americans have tried dairy-free milk, with taste preference being a key driver behind this trend. Starbucks has already dropped the surcharge in other countries, including the UK and Germany.

