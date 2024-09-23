The plant-based meat sector should focus on making products that are convenient and “clean-label” to gain more buyers, according to a new US-focused market report.

The reputation of plant-based alternatives has taken a blow from concerns about “ultra-processed” foods. While many experts believe such concerns are misguided, several companies are distancing themselves from the label. Beyond Meat is pivoting towards clean-label products that have fewer ingredients and ones that people will easily recognize. According to the report by market research company Circana, transparency and simplicity around ingredients will help the plant-based industry to “shift the ultra-processed perception.” Partnering with and being endorsed by “trusted and established” associations will help build consumer confidence too. Beyond Meat, for example, is now certified by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check Program.

Convenience is another factor driving sales in the sector. This is reflected in the versatility of the products people are buying most, including Beyond Steak and Impossible Ground Beef. The report reveals that frozen products, which tend to be considered more convenient, account for 70 percent of sales of plant-based meat.

Other insights

lindahughes – stock.adobe.com Brands should highlight the value for money of their products

Plant-based meat still costs more than animal-based options, which means plant-based brands “need to define ‘value’ for the shopper,” according to the report. This doesn’t necessarily mean just achieving a lower price. It also means highlighting taste, convenience, and the nutritional benefits of the products, so people know they are getting more for their money.

Across the US, plant-based meat alternatives account for just one percent of total meat sales. But the picture isn’t the same across the whole country. There are “pockets of high adoption rates” where more people have embraced plant-based food. These include coastal states and Colorado, while others such as Missouri, Minnesota, and Texas have “medium adoption rates.” The report recommends plant-based brands try to replicate successful marketing strategies to increase their reach.

One such strategy might include focusing on higher-income Asian and Black millennials, along with Gen X. They make up a big part of the consumer base for plant-based meat. “With millennials still honing their cooking skills and shopping habits, they are receptive to inspiration,” the report says.

