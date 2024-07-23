X
Pets Choice Acquires Vegan Dog Food Brand HOWND

Vegan "pet" food is regarded as an ethical and more sustainable option than traditional meat

A dog lying in grass next to a pack of plant-based dog food from HOWND HOWND makes plant-based food for dogs - Media Credit: HOWND

Pets Choice just announced its acquisition of vegan dog food brand HOWND.

The agreement will see Pets Choice take over the responsibility of sales from former owner Power Pet Brands from early August. No financial details have been shared.

HOWND’s wet and dry hypoallergenic plant-based dog foods, wellness treats, and cruelty-free pet care products will join well-known brands Webbox, Bob Martin, Felight, TastyBone, and Vet’s Kitchen, which Pets Choice acquired in May.

“This is another fantastic acquisition for Pets Choice as we continue our drive into product premiumization,” said Tony Raeburn, chief executive officer of Pets Choice, in a statement. “HOWND will give our company an entrance into the fast-growing plant-based sector and strengthen our commitment to sustainability and animal welfare.”

‘An exciting step forward’

A pack of vegan pet food from HOWND, which has just been acquired by Pets Choice
HOWND Hownd is one of a number of companies making plant-based food for companion animals

Cofounders Mark Hirschel and Jo Amit established HOWND – formerly Butch & Bess – in 2015. Cruelty Free International, PETA, the Vegan Society, Naturewatch Foundation, and the Good Shopping Guide have since accredited the brand. The Good Shopping Guide scored it an “exemplary” 98/100 earlier this year.

“This acquisition marks an exciting step forward, not just for HOWND, but for the broader vegan movement as well,” Amit told Plant Based News. “It’s encouraging to see a non-vegan company like Pets Choice taking a genuine interest in the vegan space, eager to learn and invest in plant-based, cruelty-free products.”

As a whole, the “pet” food industry has a huge negative impact on the environment, primarily through animal agriculture. Meat-heavy wet foods, in particular, can result in an “ecological pawprint” that is the same for a typical dog as for their human guardian. (And with 76 million companion dogs and 58 million companion cats in the US alone, that’s a lot of large footprints.)

There is a rising market for “pet” food made from cultivated meat to combat these issues, while providing real meat to dogs and cats. However, while dogs do need specific nutrients to be healthy, these can come from plant-based sources, which are demonstrably more sustainable and potentially better for companion animal health that traditional meat-based foods.

HOWND’s plant-based companion animal food will likely become more widely available in the coming months via Pets Choice’s distribution network. Hirschel and Amit said: “We are now excited to see HOWND flourish under Pets Choice’s stewardship.”

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

