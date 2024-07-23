Pets Choice Acquires Vegan Dog Food Brand HOWND

Pets Choice just announced its acquisition of vegan dog food brand HOWND.

Read more: Cultivated Meat For Companion Animals Approved In The UK

The agreement will see Pets Choice take over the responsibility of sales from former owner Power Pet Brands from early August. No financial details have been shared.

HOWND’s wet and dry hypoallergenic plant-based dog foods, wellness treats, and cruelty-free pet care products will join well-known brands Webbox, Bob Martin, Felight, TastyBone, and Vet’s Kitchen, which Pets Choice acquired in May.

“This is another fantastic acquisition for Pets Choice as we continue our drive into product premiumization,” said Tony Raeburn, chief executive officer of Pets Choice, in a statement. “HOWND will give our company an entrance into the fast-growing plant-based sector and strengthen our commitment to sustainability and animal welfare.”

Read more: Can Dogs Be Plant-Based? Here’s What The Science Says

‘An exciting step forward’

HOWND Hownd is one of a number of companies making plant-based food for companion animals

Cofounders Mark Hirschel and Jo Amit established HOWND – formerly Butch & Bess – in 2015. Cruelty Free International, PETA, the Vegan Society, Naturewatch Foundation, and the Good Shopping Guide have since accredited the brand. The Good Shopping Guide scored it an “exemplary” 98/100 earlier this year.

“This acquisition marks an exciting step forward, not just for HOWND, but for the broader vegan movement as well,” Amit told Plant Based News. “It’s encouraging to see a non-vegan company like Pets Choice taking a genuine interest in the vegan space, eager to learn and invest in plant-based, cruelty-free products.”

As a whole, the “pet” food industry has a huge negative impact on the environment, primarily through animal agriculture. Meat-heavy wet foods, in particular, can result in an “ecological pawprint” that is the same for a typical dog as for their human guardian. (And with 76 million companion dogs and 58 million companion cats in the US alone, that’s a lot of large footprints.)

There is a rising market for “pet” food made from cultivated meat to combat these issues, while providing real meat to dogs and cats. However, while dogs do need specific nutrients to be healthy, these can come from plant-based sources, which are demonstrably more sustainable and potentially better for companion animal health that traditional meat-based foods.

HOWND’s plant-based companion animal food will likely become more widely available in the coming months via Pets Choice’s distribution network. Hirschel and Amit said: “We are now excited to see HOWND flourish under Pets Choice’s stewardship.”

Read more: How The Pet Food Industry Is Fueling The Climate Crisis