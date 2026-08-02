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Oatly Reports Profitable Growth In Q2 2026 Driven By Barista Milk

Swedish oat milk brand Oatly has published a financial report for the second quarter of 2026

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Photo shows a barista pouring Oatly Barista oat milk into a jug in a cafe. Oatly has reported profitable growth in the second quarter of 2026, primarily driven by sales of its Barista milk line One in four coffees sold at UK cafe chains is made with dairy-free milk, and oat is, by far, the most popular choice - Media Credit: Oatly

Oatly has reported profitable growth in the second quarter of 2026, primarily driven by retail sales of its Barista milk line in Europe.

In its recent Q2 financial report, the Swedish oat milk brand announced that it was “pleased” to increase its revenue growth outlook for the year.

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Oatly reported second quarter revenue of USD $240.1 million, which reflects a 15.2 percent increase compared to the prior year period.

Oatly’s Europe and international revenue increased by 21 percent to $143.1 million for Q2. Oatly noted that this revenue increase was primarily due to volume growth of 16.9 percent, which was mainly driven by growth in Barista products.

Oatly’s constant currency revenue growth is now expected to be in the range of +8 to +10 percent, up from +3 to +5 percent previously. The brand’s EBITDA remains unchanged and is expected to be in the range of $25 million to $35 million.

Jean-Christophe Flatin, the CEO of Oatly, said, “I am pleased to report another quarter of profitable growth marked by demand-led value creation. Our second quarter results reflect the disciplined execution of our strategy, including improvements to the mix of channels, customers, and products.”

He added, “These strong returns reinforce our commitment to reinvest in the business, and we are pleased to increase our outlook for revenue growth in 2026. We continue to make progress reducing our cost structure, and the cost pressures associated with the conflict in the Middle East are tracking according to our expectations. We remain focused on execution and are committed to building on this momentum to deliver consistent, sustainable, and profitable growth over time.”

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Profitable growth, British oats, and climate solutions

Photo shows a carton of Oatly's Barista oat milk. Oatly has reported profitable growth in the second quarter of 2026, primarily driven by sales of its Barista milk line
Adobe Stock Oatly Barista remains the best-selling oat milk drink in the UK

Earlier this year, Oatly launched a new range of Barista oat milk products in the UK and revealed that 2025 was the brand’s first profitable year. Last year, Oatly announced it would begin sourcing all of the oats for its Barista milk line from farms in the UK. Oatly is the first food brand to qualify as a “Climate Solutions Company.”

Oatly previously projected that switching to 100 percent British oats could reduce the climate footprint of its Barista range by up to 13 percent by the end of 2026. The company plans to continue investing in regenerative agricultural practices.

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Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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