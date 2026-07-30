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Chilgok County Is Upcycling Melon Waste Into Korea’s First Vegan Leather

Upcycling unused melons cuts down on food waste and taps into demand for sustainable leather alternatives

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3 Minutes Read

Photo shows Kim Jae-wook, the Chilgok County Governor, with employees of the Chilgok County Agricultural Technology Center, all holding vegan certified leather products made from upcycled melons. Chilgok County in South Korea has begun upcycling melon waste into vegan leather Kim Jae-wook, the Chilgok County Governor, said that the government would "spare no effort" in its support for upcycling agricultural byproducts - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

South Korea’s Chilgok County has begun upcycling melon waste into vegan leather.

The county has also partnered with HLK, a vegan fashion brand, to produce prototype card wallets, business card holders, and bags.

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Chilgok County, which is located in the North Gyeongsang Province, announced earlier this month that its Agricultural Technology Center had commercialized a vegan leather product using the region’s plentiful melon waste.

The county is a major producer of chamoe melons, a Korean specialty crop, which naturally creates a large stream of non-marketable fruit. Upcycling this matter reduces food waste, but also taps into demand for sustainable leather.

Chilgok County governor Kim Jae-wook told Newsis, “This is an example that demonstrates how even agricultural products with low marketability can become a new industry when combined with ideas and technology.”

He added, “We will continue to spare no effort in providing support through research and development to enhance the value of agricultural byproducts and ensure they contribute to farm household income and the local industry.”

Chilgok County’s leather is now approximately 10 percent melon waste, but moving forward, the Agricultural Technology Center reportedly plans to increase the melon content of the leather to 22 percent and expand its use into sustainable industrial materials, such as automotive interiors, to accelerate commercialisation

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Chilgok County partners with HLK

Photo shows someone modeling one of the new HLK x Chilgok County vegan leather bags.
Adobe Stock HLK already produces its fashion lines using vegan materials

As reported by Newsis, the Agricultural Technology Center first began exploring practical uses for the melon waste during the 2024 rainy season.

Because of a melon’s high sugar and moisture content, it was not possible to turn the entire fruit into leather. However, researchers found that by combining dried rinds with plant-based fabrics, they were able to produce a versatile vegan leather.

Chilgok County partnered with HLK to produce a line of prototype leather products, which have received certification from the Korea Vegan Standards Certification Institute. The announcement post on social media received over one million views.

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Tagged

food waste

korea

news

upcycling

vegan leather

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The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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