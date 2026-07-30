Chilgok County Is Upcycling Melon Waste Into Korea’s First Vegan Leather

South Korea’s Chilgok County has begun upcycling melon waste into vegan leather.

The county has also partnered with HLK, a vegan fashion brand, to produce prototype card wallets, business card holders, and bags.

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Chilgok County, which is located in the North Gyeongsang Province, announced earlier this month that its Agricultural Technology Center had commercialized a vegan leather product using the region’s plentiful melon waste.

The county is a major producer of chamoe melons, a Korean specialty crop, which naturally creates a large stream of non-marketable fruit. Upcycling this matter reduces food waste, but also taps into demand for sustainable leather.

Chilgok County governor Kim Jae-wook told Newsis, “This is an example that demonstrates how even agricultural products with low marketability can become a new industry when combined with ideas and technology.”

He added, “We will continue to spare no effort in providing support through research and development to enhance the value of agricultural byproducts and ensure they contribute to farm household income and the local industry.”

Chilgok County’s leather is now approximately 10 percent melon waste, but moving forward, the Agricultural Technology Center reportedly plans to increase the melon content of the leather to 22 percent and expand its use into sustainable industrial materials, such as automotive interiors, to accelerate commercialisation

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Chilgok County partners with HLK

Adobe Stock HLK already produces its fashion lines using vegan materials

As reported by Newsis, the Agricultural Technology Center first began exploring practical uses for the melon waste during the 2024 rainy season.

Because of a melon’s high sugar and moisture content, it was not possible to turn the entire fruit into leather. However, researchers found that by combining dried rinds with plant-based fabrics, they were able to produce a versatile vegan leather.

Chilgok County partnered with HLK to produce a line of prototype leather products, which have received certification from the Korea Vegan Standards Certification Institute. The announcement post on social media received over one million views.

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