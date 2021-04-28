Reading Time: < 1 minute

Plant-based brands Oatly and Beyond Meat have made TIME Magazine‘s first-ever ‘100 Most Influential Companies in the World’ list.

Both companies made the inaugural list under the ‘Pioneers’ category. They feature alongside brands such as dating app Bumble and Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty clothing line.

Oatly and Beyond Meat

Oatly was praised for ‘expanding an oat-milk empire’ – while Beyond Meat won the spot for ‘popularizing plant-based protein’.

TIME commended Oatly’s skyrocketing success, its upcoming IPO, and plans to open one of the world’s largest plant-based ‘dairy’ factories in the UK.

Its excerpt for Beyond Meat states: “Increasing concern over cows and climate change—raising cattle takes lots of energy, and their digestion emits greenhouse gases—has helped make Beyond Meat one of the faster-growing US food companies.

“Its plant-based proteins dot grocery cases and menus at KFC, Dunkin’ and Pizza Hut.

“Now it’s expanding even more. In February, the 12-year-old company signed a three-year deal to become the preferred provider for the McPlant line at McDonald’s.”

‘Most Influential Companies’

Celebrating the title, Beyond Meat said: “Thank you TIME for including us in your first-ever TIME100 Most Influential Companies.

“Our impact relies on our relentless approach to innovation, the constant quest to put even better products out today than we did yesterday.

“We’re inspired by the power of plant-based food and empowered by our community. Let’s keep going Beyond.”

Read TIME’s full 100 Most Influential Companies in the World’ list here