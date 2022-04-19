Reading Time: 2 minutes

Greggs, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, KFC, Nando’s, Subway, and Burger King are some of the most popular fast-food chains in the UK. And, without exception, all of them now offer vegan options.

And we’re not just talking about a bean patty stuffed in a bun with some limp lettuce.

Not in 2022. These chains are offering vegan beef burgers, chicken, pepperoni, and more. And people should get used to it, says leading restaurateur James Lewis, because vegan fast food is the future.



Lewis made the comments in reference to Burger King’s Leicester Square location in London, which recently made its menu 100 percent vegan for one month. The idea was to find out just how popular meat-free fast food is, and to assess which of its new vegan options were most popular with consumers.



Per the Guardian, Lewis, who runs two successful vegan restaurants in London alongside Michelin-starred chef Alexis Gauthier, believes it’s only a matter of time before fast food menus all over the country are totally vegan.

The UK’s vegan fast food scene

He said: “Fast food is 100 percent the best area to switch to vegan. The chains are often sneered at by people but they are setting the trends here.”



“There’s no point starting a vegan chain because once McDonald’s figures out how to make a good vegan burger, they will think: ‘What’s the point in the cost of keeping all these animals when we can make it just as good and grow it in the ground?’” he added.



At first, Lewis’ prediction seems extreme. But McDonald’s has already hinted that following the success of its McPlant burger, more vegan options could be on the horizon.



Amid the launch of its first-ever net-zero location in Shropshire, McDonald’s spokesperson Beth Hart said: “I can’t speculate on what the McDonald’s menu will look like in the future, but I think it will look very different. We might see more plant-based items on the menu. It’s not so much about influencing choice but offering alternatives.”



Along a similar vein, back in 2019, Greggs CEO Roger Whiteside revealed the chain was working on plant-based versions of all of its bestsellers, after the successful launch of its vegan sausage roll.

Since then, Greggs has launched vegan steak bakes, chicken, sausage sandwiches, ham and cheese baguettes, and sausage, bean, and cheese melts.



“Not too long from now, people will be getting their burger and it’ll be a vegan one and that’ll be the norm and they won’t think any different,” said Lewis.