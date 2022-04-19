Greggs, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, KFC, Nando’s, Subway, and Burger King are some of the most popular fast-food chains in the UK. And, without exception, all of them now offer vegan options.
And we’re not just talking about a bean patty stuffed in a bun with some limp lettuce.
Not in 2022. These chains are offering vegan beef burgers, chicken, pepperoni, and more. And people should get used to it, says leading restaurateur James Lewis, because vegan fast food is the future.
Lewis made the comments in reference to Burger King’s Leicester Square location in London, which recently made its menu 100 percent vegan for one month. The idea was to find out just how popular meat-free fast food is, and to assess which of its new vegan options were most popular with consumers.
Per the Guardian, Lewis, who runs two successful vegan restaurants in London alongside Michelin-starred chef Alexis Gauthier, believes it’s only a matter of time before fast food menus all over the country are totally vegan.
The UK’s vegan fast food scene
He said: “Fast food is 100 percent the best area to switch to vegan. The chains are often sneered at by people but they are setting the trends here.”
“There’s no point starting a vegan chain because once McDonald’s figures out how to make a good vegan burger, they will think: ‘What’s the point in the cost of keeping all these animals when we can make it just as good and grow it in the ground?’” he added.
At first, Lewis’ prediction seems extreme. But McDonald’s has already hinted that following the success of its McPlant burger, more vegan options could be on the horizon.
Amid the launch of its first-ever net-zero location in Shropshire, McDonald’s spokesperson Beth Hart said: “I can’t speculate on what the McDonald’s menu will look like in the future, but I think it will look very different. We might see more plant-based items on the menu. It’s not so much about influencing choice but offering alternatives.”
Along a similar vein, back in 2019, Greggs CEO Roger Whiteside revealed the chain was working on plant-based versions of all of its bestsellers, after the successful launch of its vegan sausage roll.
Since then, Greggs has launched vegan steak bakes, chicken, sausage sandwiches, ham and cheese baguettes, and sausage, bean, and cheese melts.
“Not too long from now, people will be getting their burger and it’ll be a vegan one and that’ll be the norm and they won’t think any different,” said Lewis.
Want To Support Our Work?
Can you lend us a hand? For the past six years, the team behind Plant Based News has worked tirelessly to create high-quality, high-impact content that sparks dialogue and shifts the conversation around agriculture, public health, animal welfare, and the climate crisis.
More than 2.8 million fans from 100+ countries read, share, engage, and connect with what we cover – and that number is growing all the time.
Unearthing the facts often buried deep by leading (and sometimes unethical) organizations, we pride ourselves on being completely independent from commercial control.
Perhaps most importantly, we keep our content free – because everyone should have access to, and the opportunity to engage with these discussions.
In the age of information, where internet users are bombarded with money-driven narratives and messaging, keeping thought-provoking, moving, and above all, honest content available to all is at the heart of what we do.
Our goal, of course, is for as many communities as possible to engage with our reporting, and open the minds of people around the world.
This is where you come in. If you’re in a position to do so, please consider supporting us from just $1, as a one-off or ongoing donation. Any amount helps us continue our mission and keep content free, for everyone.