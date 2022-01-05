Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today, McDonald’s is taking its first-ever vegan burger made with Beyond Meat – aka the McPlant – to all its outlets in the UK and Ireland.

The launch followed an exclusive event, prompting major anticipation. Then, a handful of restaurants in London got to taste the new item in a trial before it was rolled out to 250 sites nationwide.

Now, customers all over can finally lay their hands on the patty, from high street restaurants to service stations.

McDonald’s debut new McPlant burger

Co-developed with vegan meat giant Beyond Meat, the launch is part of the McPlant range.

Moreover, the plant-based burger features a vegan sesame bun, ketchup, mustard, and vegan sauce. It also includes onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and ‘bespoke’ vegan cheese.

McDonald’s confirmed it will be cooked separately from other offerings with ‘dedicated’ utensils. And the company is confident it will appeal to all customers.

It was released in ten select restaurants in Coventry on September 29. As of January 5, sites from Penzance to Grimsby and beyond.

Plus, it’ll be available at the same cost as a Big Mac for £3.49.

The McPlant burger was debuted at an exclusive event today (Credit: Plant Based News)

‘Remarkable response’

Chief marketing officer at McDonald’s UK and Ireland is Michelle Graham-Clare.

In a statement sent to PBN, they said: “We’re so pleased that our McPlant is now officially ‘everywhere’ and available for more of our customers to taste and enjoy.

“We saw a remarkable response to the trial period back in October. And, now McPlant is on the high-street, in retail parks and service stations all over the UK and Ireland.

“So, all of our customers will be able to try it. We’re proud to once again be offering our customers more great-tasting options from McDonald’s. It’s our same iconic taste – but plant-based.”

Beyond Meat patty

Plant Based News Co-founder Robbie Lockie was at the initial tasting event and tried the burger first hand.

They said it was “absolutely delicious.” And, that it “tasted exactly like a traditional Big Mac burger in all the ways that most people are used to expecting.”

Additionally, Graham-Clare said they’re happy to “finally” see the full release of the McPlant burger.

“We are always looking for different ways to innovate and meet our customers’ needs, and with McPlant we have a delicious plant-based burger that will appeal to everyone.

“Whether you’re vegan or just fancy a plant-based patty, we’re confident you will enjoy the McPlant.”

For the full list of restaurants the McPlant will be available in, visit McDonald’s here