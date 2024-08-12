Impossible Foods Opens Pop-Up Restaurant In Collaboration With Oatly

Impossible Foods has collaborated with Oatly to unveil a new pop-up restaurant named “Impossible Quality Meats.”

The brand will offer its plant-based beef, chicken, and pork products in Chicago’s XMarket Food Hall. Main courses and small plates are on the menu, alongside a Sunday brunch. Dishes include Asian style meatballs, Chili Cheese fries, Nachos, Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad, and Crispy Asian Chicken, as well as several burgers and hot dogs. For dessert, customers can enjoy Oatly’s oat milk-based dairy-free soft serve.

“Impossible began as a foodservice brand, launching our flagship beef product in 2016 with some of the best restaurants in America,” Impossible Foods CEO Peter McGuinness said in a statement. “It’s been a natural evolution for us to create our own branded dining experience to showcase our delicious food.”

How to visit Impossible Quality Meats

Impossible Foods Impossible Quality Meats will showcase Impossible Foods’ wide range of plant-based meat products

The restaurant will start welcoming customers tomorrow (Tuesday, August 13), and it will be open every day of the week (except Mondays) until fall. Its opening hours will be 11am until 8pm.

If you’re in the area, Impossible Foods is hosting a launch party on Saturday, August 17, when you will be able to sample some of the dishes (including the Oatly soft serve) for free.

Impossible products are available to buy at around 49,000 food service locations in the US, but this is the first time the brand has opened its own restaurant. Impossible Foods is one of the world’s leading meat alternative companies, with a customer base made up predominantly of flexitarians. Earlier this year, it unveiled a new marketing strategy to “solve the meat problem with more meat,” and encourage more meat-eaters to choose its realistic alternatives over traditional meat products. The brand also recently introduced a new red packaging targeting meat-eaters. This decision followed a study that found that red-branded plant-based products were associated with good flavor. The new Impossible Quality Meats restaurant also uses the red branding.

