Spanish plant-based brand Heura Foods has launched a vegan “chicken” sandwich with Rodilla restaurant chain. Starting November 5, the sandwich will be available in 130 Rodilla locations across Spain.

Served in wholemeal bread, the sandwich contains Heura’s plant-based chicken, a chickpea spread, vegan mayonnaise, mustard, gherkins, and parsley. It will be the first vegan sandwich on Rodilla’s menu, which is mostly sandwiches.

“We offer solutions that make the problems of the current food system obsolete and accelerate the shift to a world where our daily eating habits have a positive impact on people, planet and animals,” Marc Coloma, co-founder and CEO of Heura, told Plant Based News. “All this, without sacrificing texture and flavour, offering the gastronomic experience that consumers are looking for without giving up their favourite foods. Partnering with Grupo Rodilla helps us move towards a healthier and more sustainable system.”

Strategic collaborations

lophius / Alamy Stock Photo Heura is bringing plant-based food to new consumers

The partnership with Rodilla is the latest in several strategic collaborations that Heura has engaged in. These have helped to bring vegan food into spaces that don’t traditionally serve much of it.

Heura has worked with Domino’s Pizza and Spanish chains Las Muns and 100 Montaditos. Iberojet, a Spanish and Portuguese airline, began serving vegan lasagne with Heura mince on flights in February 2023.

Heura has been going from strength to strength, having secured record funding of €40 million ($43 million USD) earlier this year. It has since launched several pop-up shops, including a vegan butcher’s and a “phamacy” to help educate customers about the health and environmental benefits of plant-based food.

