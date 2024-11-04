X
Alternative Protein Business Other News

Heura Launches Vegan ‘Chicken’ Sandwich In Popular Restaurant Chain

Heura is going from strength to strength

By

2 Minutes Read

Heura vegan chicken sandwich Heura's chicken sandwich will be Rodilla's first vegan sandwich offering - Media Credit: Heura Foods

Spanish plant-based brand Heura Foods has launched a vegan “chicken” sandwich with Rodilla restaurant chain. Starting November 5, the sandwich will be available in 130 Rodilla locations across Spain.

Read more: By Chloe Founder Chloe Coscarelli Opens New Vegan Restaurant

Served in wholemeal bread, the sandwich contains Heura’s plant-based chicken, a chickpea spread, vegan mayonnaise, mustard, gherkins, and parsley. It will be the first vegan sandwich on Rodilla’s menu, which is mostly sandwiches.

“We offer solutions that make the problems of the current food system obsolete and accelerate the shift to a world where our daily eating habits have a positive impact on people, planet and animals,” Marc Coloma, co-founder and CEO of Heura, told Plant Based News. “All this, without sacrificing texture and flavour, offering the gastronomic experience that consumers are looking for without giving up their favourite foods. Partnering with Grupo Rodilla helps us move towards a healthier and more sustainable system.”

Strategic collaborations

lophius / Alamy Stock Photo
lophius / Alamy Stock Photo Heura is bringing plant-based food to new consumers

The partnership with Rodilla is the latest in several strategic collaborations that Heura has engaged in. These have helped to bring vegan food into spaces that don’t traditionally serve much of it.

Read more: Heura Unveils Additive-Free York-Style Vegan Ham In ‘World First’

Heura has worked with Domino’s Pizza and Spanish chains Las Muns and 100 Montaditos. Iberojet, a Spanish and Portuguese airline, began serving vegan lasagne with Heura mince on flights in February 2023.

Heura has been going from strength to strength, having secured record funding of €40 million ($43 million USD) earlier this year. It has since launched several pop-up shops, including a vegan butcher’s and a “phamacy” to help educate customers about the health and environmental benefits of plant-based food.

Read more: Maya Jama Becomes Co-Owner Of Plant-Based Milk Brand

Tagged

heura foods

spain

vegan sandwich

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

More by Claire Hamlett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active