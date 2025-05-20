European Investment Bank Backs Heura with €20m Funding

Spanish vegan meat brand Heura has received €20 million (USD $22.5 million) in funding from the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The brand described the funding as a “validation of its leadership in food tech production.” Heura specializes in producing nutritious plant-based alternatives to burgers, sausages, nuggets, and more, created using its own patented technology.

The EIB funds will help Heura accelerate the development of products beyond the plant-based meat category. Earlier this year, the company announced that it would expand its collection to include pastas, snacks, and dairy-free cheeses that are healthier, more ethical, and better for the planet.

“Innovation is our tool for living longer and better,” said Heura CEO and cofounder Marc Coloma in a statement. “We focus on simple processes, legumes, healthy fats, and science in service of collective well-being. We want to democratize tasty, nutritious food aligned with today’s challenges.”

Heura’s ‘Innovation Hub’

Heura Foods Heura specializes in plant-based alternatives to various meat products

Heura develops its technology at a laboratory it has dubbed the “Innovation Hub” in Barcelona’s 22@ technology district. Opened in January 2025, the lab has so far produced three patents.

A key launch originating from the Innovation Hub is its “York-style” deli slices, which Heura says are the fastest-growing product in their category in the Spanish market.

Heura remains the leader in its category in Spain and is also growing in other European markets including France, Italy, and Portugal. It sells its products in several major supermarkets and has partnered with companies such as Royal Caribbean, Vueling, and Rodilla. The brand has said that it expects to reach profitability by Q4 2025, becoming the first start-up in its category to do so.

