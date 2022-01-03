Reading Time: 2 minutes

Veganuary 2022 has officially kicked off. And this year, a wealth of major businesses are partaking. The 31-day pledge to go vegan for January has attracted the likes of Volkswagen UK, Papa John’s, Superdrug, Sky, and the NHS Supply Chain. Harrods, the world’s largest luxury department store signed up too.

They are among the 75 businesses participating in the Veganuary Workplace challenge, according to a press release.

Other participants include: M&S, London Southbank University, Suffolk County Council, Action for Children, Hastings Direct, Cauldron/Quorn, Higgidy, Adept Carehomes, and the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt (RJAH) Orthopaedic Hospital Foundation Trust.

Many companies signed up for the plant-based campaign for sustainability reasons. This is the case for the team at Volkswagen, according to the director of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles UK, Cian O’Brien.

“Our business is focussed on driving increased sustainability. As a responsible vehicle manufacturer, we are focused on driving electrification and play a leading role in shaping future mobility in a sustainable way,” O’Brien said in a statement.

“However, sustainability is broader and the opportunity to make a personal contribution through changing our habits has to be explored. Hence, I am happy to try Veganuary and encourage colleagues to give it a go as sometimes small changes can make a real difference.”

Indeed, the largest-ever analysis on the environmental impact of farming concluded that the “single biggest thing” a person can do to reduce their impact on the planet is adopt a vegan diet.

Changing people’s perceptions

For other organizations, health is the leading motivator.

Joe Lock, communities director at Adept Care Homes, is encouraging 600 staff and 450 residents to join him for the challenge.

“I am an advocate of the vegan way of life and feel it does boost my energy, it can also reduce the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes which can be common factors in the elderly,” Lock explained.

“I think it is important that we try new and exciting things and change people’s perceptions. I try to ensure the residents’ lives are exciting and adventurous and I hope that one day someone will do the same for me when I reach their age.”

The Mill, an international creative and production agency, is ditching all meat and dairy from its studio this month and offering plant-based catering at its events. The Mill will also host various live virtual talks on the health and environmental benefits of reducing animal consumption.

Meanwhile, Papa John’s International is encouraging staff in 45 countries to jump onboard for Veganuary 2022.

Toni Vernelli, Veganuary’s head of communications, applauded the companies for embracing the challenge.

Vernelli named it a “fun way to unite their teams in a shared experience while demonstrating their commitment to reducing their impact on the planet and improving the health and wellbeing of their employees.”

It’s not too late to sign up; those interested can take part in the Veganuary challenge here.