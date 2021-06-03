Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former Man United star Chris Smalling has invested in vegan meat brand Heura.

The pro footballer has reportedly financed the Spanish company with a ‘six-figure sum’. No specific details on the capital amount have been released.

Heura

Last month, the brand announced the launch of its first-ever investment round to the public.

It debuted an equity crowdfunding with CrowdCube, allowing the general public to donate varying amounts from €20-€50,000.

At the time of writing, the crowdfunding has exceeded its €1,000,000 target threefold; with 3,011 investors raising a total of €3,999,139.

Marc Coloma is Heura’s co-founder. According to City A.M, he said: “Backing from a top athlete like Chris Smalling further bolsters Heura’s nutritional credentials, which are second to none.

“We’re thrilled to have Chris on board and look forward to working towards a plant-based future together, one which is better for our planet and our health.”

Chris Smalling investments

This isn’t Smalling’s first time investing in plant-based meat.

Last year, the vegan footballer helped start-up THIS raise £3.5m following the launch of a Seedrs crowdfunding campaign.

Founded by Andy Shovel and Pete Sharman, THIS sells a range of ‘hyper-realistic’ meat alternatives.

In a statement sent to PBN, Smalling said: “I’ve been really impressed with what Andy and Pete have achieved in such a short time.

“They’ve created a killer brand with amazing products. [I’m] Thrilled to be part of their journey.”