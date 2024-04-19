Dutch Supermarket Reveals 44% Of Proteins Sold Last Year Were Plant-Based

Dutch supermarket chain Albert Heijn has announced that 44.1 percent of the proteins it sold in 2023 were plant-based.

In a new sustainability report, the brand said this was an increase from the 2022 figure, which was 42.6 percent.

Read more: Major Pork Producer Admits To Breaking Marketing Law With ‘Climate Controlled’ Label

Albert Heijn is hoping to significantly increase this number in the coming years. It aims for 50 percent of proteins sold to be plant-based in 2025, going up to 60 percent in 2030.

The supermarket offers its own plant-based range named AH Terra. It consists of more than 250 items, and is thought to be the largest supermarket own brand vegan range in Holland. Veggie burgers, soy milk, dairy-free whipped cream, and plant-based mince are just some of the animal-free items sold in store.

A plant-based future

AH Terra Plant-based line AH Terra is set to grow even more this year

To help Albert Heijn achieve its goal of selling mainly plant-based protein by 2030, it plans to increase the AH Terra line. Pizzas, ready meals, and more dairy-free alternatives will be added to the collection in the coming months.

Read more: Company Uses ‘Shear Cell’ Technology To Make Plant-Based Whole Cuts

Albert Heijn has taken a number of steps to encourage its shoppers to choose plant-based food. These include putting vegan recipes in its magazine and website, as well as offering a tool to allow people to swap out animal ingredients for alternatives online.

The supermarket says it’s motivated by the environment. Animal agriculture is a leading cause of the climate crisis, and multiple experts have urged a shift towards a more plant-based food system to help the planet.

“By leading the protein transition and expanding our range of plant-based proteins, we offer our customers the opportunity to make more conscious and sustainable choices,” said Carlijn Olthof, Director of Commerce for Convenience, Vegan, and Foodservice at Albert Heijn, in a statement. “If everyone eats plant-based, a huge step can be made in the protein transition.”

Read more: Lidl Announces Huge Increase In Plant-Based Food Sales