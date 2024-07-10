X
Business Other News

Dairy Company Reopens Former Cow’s Milk Plant As Plant-Based Facility

Lactalis is embracing the plant-based market

By

2 Minutes Read

Lactalis new plant-based-milk facility Politicians and Lactalis executives celebrate the opening of the repurposed facility - Media Credit: Lactalis Canada

A Canadian dairy producer has reopened a former milk processing plant as a plant-based milk facility. Lactalis Canada will now use the site to produce unsweetened, high protein oat, almond, and hazelnut milks under its new brand, named “Enjoy!”.

Read more: Violife Launches ‘Canada’s First’ Vegan Cream Cheese Block

Lactalis shut down the Ontario plant in 2022 after six decades of processing milk there. At the time the company cited the “decreased profitability and economic sustainability” of producing milk in the facility.

Dairy products remain the core business of Lactalis, which is the world’s biggest dairy company. But Nathalie Cusson, General Manager of Lactalis Canada’s Fluid Division, said in a statement that “Enjoy! responds to a growing consumer demand for plant-based options that taste great and have positive health impacts.”

Canada’s taste for plant-based milk

Lactalis Enjoy
Lactalis Canada The new Enjoy! range is high in protein

Plant-based milks have grown steadily in popularity, with 30 percent of Canadians having tried dairy alternatives in the past year. Ten percent of overall milk sales in Canada come from plant-based milks.

Market analysis suggests that the ability of plant-based milks to match the nutritional content of dairy milk will factor in its future growth. Lactalis appears to have taken this into account. “What sets Enjoy! apart is its uniquely high protein content which consumers are increasingly desiring in their daily diet,” Cusson said. Each of the six flavors available contain 8g of pea protein per 250ml serving.

Read more: Kraft Launches Vegan Mac And Cheese Boxes In Canada

Tagged

canada

dairy alternatives

plant-based milk

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

More by Claire Hamlett

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active