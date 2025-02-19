X
BrewDog Announces Partnership With Impossible Foods

BrewDog has added more products to its plant-based menu

The outside of vegan-friendly pub and brewery chain Brewdog BrewDog offers a wide range of vegan options on its menu - Media Credit: stockeurope / Alamy Stock Photo

BrewDog has partnered with Impossible Foods to offer a selection of menu items featuring the new Impossible “Chicken” Fillet.

The popular UK-based brewery pub chain has used the chicken alternative in cheeseburgers, loaded fries, and tacos. Like other Impossible products, the fillet has been designed to closely resemble real meat in both taste and texture. 

“We make food for people who love meat, and our new ‘Chicken’ Fillet is no exception,” said Noel Clarke, SVP of International at Impossible Foods, in a statement. “It’s juicy and tender like the animal chicken you know and love, but better for the planet.”

BrewDog embraces plant-based food

Two Brewdog customers eating vegan burgers off the plant-based menu
BrewDog BrewDog has previously partnered with a number of other vegan meat brands

The Impossible Foods menu is the latest in a long line of plant-based partnerships for BrewDog. It has previously worked with the likes of Tindle, THIS, and Quorn to expand its vegan menu. 

“We know lots of our beer-loving customers opt for plant-based meals, so we wanted to make it even easier to make the switch through this hookup with Impossible,” said Lauren Carroll, chief marketing officer at BrewDog, in a statement. “What could be better than plant-based ‘Chicken’ Fillets, paired with a great pint?”

The BrewDog X Impossible Foods menu is available at all BrewDog locations until March 31. If you’d like to try the products, BrewDog is running a £1 meal deal with the promotion “NEW MENU: IMPOSSIBLE (V) BUY ONE GET ONE £1,” which you can prebook now. 

