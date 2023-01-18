 Tabitha Brown And Target Join Forces To Bring More Vegan Food To The Masses
Vegan celebrity Tabitha Brown after launching her Target plant-based food range Tabitha Brown regularly posts about veganism to her millions of followers - Media Credit: Target
Vegan pizza ravioli and BBQ patties are among the plant-based products in the new range

Vegan actor and social media personality Tabitha Brown has launched a new plant-based food range at Target in the US.

The collection, which will be available for a limited time, features vegan food products and kitchenware.  

Items include Roasted Garlic and Parmesan popcorn, Potato Salad, Strawberry Cream Cheese-Style Spread, and Vegan Pizza Ravioli. There are also vegan meats, including burger patties and sausages. 

This is Brown’s third Target collection. She previously launched clothes, accessories, swimwear, and more with the store. It is part of an ongoing partnership between the actor and brand, which was announced in May of last year. 

Target is one of the biggest retailers in the US, with 1,948 stores spread across the country. The new range will therefore be accessible to a huge chunk of the population, many of whom may never have tried vegan products before. 

  • Tabitha Brown's Target Vegan Garlic Pasta Salad
    Vegan Garlic Pasta Salad – $5.49
  • Tabitha Brown's Target Vegan Strawberry Cream Cheese Style Spread
    Vegan Strawberry Cream Cheese Style Spread – $3.99
  • Tabitha Brown's Target Vegan Potato Salad
    Vegan Potato Salad – $5.49
  • Tabitha Brown's Target Vegan Polenta & Wild Mushroom Ravioli
    Vegan Polenta & Wild Mushroom Ravioli – $5.99
  • Tabitha Brown's Target Vegan Garlic Seasoned Plant Based Patties
    Vegan Garlic Seasoned Plant Based Patties – $4.49

Tabitha Brown’s veganism

Brown decided to go vegan in 2017 after watching documentary What The Health, which focuses on the health impacts of eating animal products. She has since become well-known for her cooking, which she regularly posts about on social media. 

The actor has 4.2 million Instagram followers and 4.9 million on TikTok. She first established herself as a vegan influencer in 2017 after posting a video of her discussing a tempeh sandwich she bought at Whole Foods. The clip went viral, and the sandwich subsequently became a permanent menu fixture at the store. 

Brown has also written books on plant-based eating. Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business) became a New York Times bestseller after being released in 2021. Her second book, a cookbook called Cooking From The Spirit, was published in October last year.

Last August, it was announced that Brown would be hosting Food Network’s first ever vegan cooking show, CompliPlated.

