Steve-O Says He Is ‘Ashamed To Have Whey Protein’ As ‘An Animal Guy’

Steve-O has said that he is “ashamed to have whey protein” as “an animal guy.”

The stunt performer made the comments during a conversation with YouTuber Mike Varshavski, aka Doctor Mike, during an episode of the podcast Steve-O’s Wild Ride!

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During his interview with Doctor Mike, Steve-O describes his “alarming addiction” to Barebells protein bars. He estimates that he eats from two to four per day, and says the low sugar content is compatible with his “very low sugar diet.”

Steve-O says, “It’s a lot of bars,” and adds, “I’m ashamed to admit that it’s whey protein, and as an animal guy, […] I’m not a vegan anymore, but like I’m pescatarian and so whey is not pescatarian, but like I can’t help it. They’re that delicious.”

Barebells, a Swedish protein brand, produces at least four flavors of vegan bars made with some combination of soy protein, pea protein, and wheat gluten.

Steve-O, who is best known for his work on the long-running Jackass franchise, reportedly adopted a vegan diet around 2010 for health and animal rights reasons. He went on to speak out against animal cruelty and revealed in his 2011 memoir that he had also stopped wearing fur and leather. He later criticized “militant vegans.”

In 2018, Steve-O revealed that he was no longer vegan but continued to avoid red meat and poultry while consuming dairy, eggs, and fish. In the new episode of Wild Ride!, he explains, “I was vegan for a time. Now I’m strictly pescatarian.”

Read more: Why Is Lidl Fortifying Animal Products With Plant-Based Protein?

The problem with pescetarianism

Adobe Stock Red meat and dairy, in particular, have a large negative impact on the environment, but the global fishing industry is a major driver of ocean biodiversity loss

The global fishing industry is one of the biggest drivers of ocean biodiversity loss.

People eat almost twice as much fish as they did sixty years ago, and global seafood production has quadrupled. According to The World Bank, almost 90 percent of global marine fish stocks can be classified as either overfished or “fully exploited.”

In addition to the 200 million tonnes of fish and seafood produced each year, the industry also catches and kills more than 1.6 million animals (including birds, whales, seals, and turtles), as well as 1.1 million tonnes of sharks and rays, as bycatch.

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