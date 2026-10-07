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Steve-O Says He Is ‘Ashamed To Have Whey Protein’ As ‘An Animal Guy’

Ex-vegan TV personality and 'Jackass' star Steve-O now follows a pescetarian diet

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3 Minutes Read

Photo shows TV personality Steve-O during a recent episode of his podcast, 'Steve-O's Wild Ride!,' featuring medical doctor and influencer Mike Varshavski, aka Doctor Mike. Steve-O has said that he is “ashamed to have whey protein” as “an animal guy.” Doctor Mike guested on Steve-O's podcast, 'Steve-O's Wild Ride!,' earlier this month - Media Credit: Steve O's Wild Ride! / YouTube

Steve-O has said that he is “ashamed to have whey protein” as “an animal guy.”

The stunt performer made the comments during a conversation with YouTuber Mike Varshavski, aka Doctor Mike, during an episode of the podcast Steve-O’s Wild Ride!

Read more: Drew Barrymore Serves Woody Harrelson Vegan Stuffed Avocado

During his interview with Doctor Mike, Steve-O describes his “alarming addiction” to Barebells protein bars. He estimates that he eats from two to four per day, and says the low sugar content is compatible with his “very low sugar diet.”

Steve-O says, “It’s a lot of bars,” and adds, “I’m ashamed to admit that it’s whey protein, and as an animal guy, […] I’m not a vegan anymore, but like I’m pescatarian and so whey is not pescatarian, but like I can’t help it. They’re that delicious.”

Barebells, a Swedish protein brand, produces at least four flavors of vegan bars made with some combination of soy protein, pea protein, and wheat gluten.

Steve-O, who is best known for his work on the long-running Jackass franchise, reportedly adopted a vegan diet around 2010 for health and animal rights reasons. He went on to speak out against animal cruelty and revealed in his 2011 memoir that he had also stopped wearing fur and leather. He later criticized “militant vegans.”

In 2018, Steve-O revealed that he was no longer vegan but continued to avoid red meat and poultry while consuming dairy, eggs, and fish. In the new episode of Wild Ride!, he explains, “I was vegan for a time. Now I’m strictly pescatarian.”

Read more: Why Is Lidl Fortifying Animal Products With Plant-Based Protein?

The problem with pescetarianism

Photo shows two workers emptying out a large net full of fish onto the deck of a boat. Steve-O has said that he is “ashamed to have whey protein” as “an animal guy.”
Adobe Stock Red meat and dairy, in particular, have a large negative impact on the environment, but the global fishing industry is a major driver of ocean biodiversity loss

The global fishing industry is one of the biggest drivers of ocean biodiversity loss.

People eat almost twice as much fish as they did sixty years ago, and global seafood production has quadrupled. According to The World Bank, almost 90 percent of global marine fish stocks can be classified as either overfished or “fully exploited.”

In addition to the 200 million tonnes of fish and seafood produced each year, the industry also catches and kills more than 1.6 million animals (including birds, whales, seals, and turtles), as well as 1.1 million tonnes of sharks and rays, as bycatch.

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The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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