Drew Barrymore Serves Woody Harrelson Vegan Stuffed Avocado

Drew Barrymore just served Woody Harrelson a vegan stuffed avocado.

Harrelson appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show alongside Mathew McConaughey, with whom he stars in the new Apple TV series Brothers.

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According to Barrymore, the avocado dish was created by the award-winning Vegan Vibrationz and inspired by Harrelson. Another food vendor, Fernies, created the “loaded lone star rings,” which also featured on the show, inspired by McConaughy.

Vegan Vibrationz and Fernies will both be present at the Texas State Fair, a celebration of Harrelson and McConaughy’s home state, and will be serving the loaded onion rings and the stuffed avocado at their respective stands.

Harrelson is a longtime vegan. Earlier this year, he said that a “change of diet” is the “number one” thing that people can do to protect the planet. McConaughey, who has been friends with Harrelson for nearly 30 years, eats animal products, but previously said that he experimented with a meat-free diet as a “very relaxed” vegetarian.

Barrymore has said that she grew up vegetarian and is currently flexitarian. She frequently advocates for plant-based diets, and in 2025, her show included a segment on vegan eggs with sustainability advocate Danny Seo.

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‘I just love to share that with other people and just help change lives’

Twin brothers Jovan and Josh Cole founded Vegan Vibrationz in 2018, and in 2025, the business became the first-ever vegan vendor to appear at the Texas State Fair.

Speaking to CBS at the time, Jovan said, “I just love to share that with other people and just help change lives, one plate at a time. We know what we want to do in a way where we’re not forcing people or anything, just on a cool, chill way. Like, ‘Hey, man. Try this,’ and then they eat it and are like, ‘Wow, this is vegan? It doesn’t taste vegan.'”

The 140-year-old Texas State Fair runs for 24 consecutive days from September 25 to October 18, making it the longest-running fair in the US, with more than 100 daily attractions, including food stalls.

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