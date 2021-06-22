Reading Time: 2 minutes

Actor Theo Rossi, known best for his roles in Sons of Anarchy and Luke Cage, has revealed that he’s been vegan for 24 years.

In a recent episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Rossi said: “I have a certain connection to animals.”

“I’ve never lived a day in my life without multiple animals. I’m surrounded by animals. They’ve kind of dictated my life. My dog is right next to me. I’ve always rescued dogs, and I’ve had cats, and hamsters, and snakes.”

Being vegan in the 90s was not as easy as it is today, he explained. “In 1997, it wasn’t fashionable and it wasn’t cool, and we weren’t doing tofu turkeys for Thanksgiving, and all you could really eat was pasta,” he said.

“I was trying things. This is pre-Whole Foods, pre-Erewhon, pre-juices on every corner. I was trying things, because I was trying to see what works for me. Being a vegan works for me.”

The actor told the publication that his friends ‘make fun’ of him for his diet. But he added: “They’re very aware that I’m going to do me no matter what.”

Vegan Celebrities

More and more celebrities are speaking out about the benefits of a vegan lifestyle.

Academy Award-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix has been vegan since he was three years old. Woody Harrelson has been vegan for more than 30 years. Alicia Silverstone, Portia de Rossi, James Cromwell, and Bryan Adams are all vegan, too.

Grammy award-winner Billie Eilish spoke to Orlando Bloom (who has said he is 90 percent plant-based) about her vegan lifestyle.

“I am vegan. I’ve been vegan for, damn, seven years,” she said. Speaking about animal cruelty in the meat and dairy industries, she said: “Once you know that kind of thing and you see it, it’s really hard to go back … I just can’t go on in my life knowing what’s going on in the animal world and like, not doing anything about it.”