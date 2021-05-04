Reading Time: < 1 minute

Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has told Orlando Bloom why she’s vegan.

The actor asked Eilish about her lifestyle as part of a new interview with Vogue.

Billie Eilish X Orlando Bloom

“I hear that you are vegan,” Bloom says.

“As somebody who is like 90 percent plant-based at this point… I was wondering what your reasoning for being vegan was?”

‘Once you know about that kind of thing… It’s really hard to go back’.

Eilish replied” “I am vegan. I’ve been vegan for – damn – seven years.

“I learned about the dairy industry and the meat industry, which I already knew about… But once you know about that kind of thing and you see it, it’s really hard to go back.

“And now, even though I have lots of friends who eat dairy and meat and I never want to tell anybody what to do – I just can’t go on in my life knowing what’s going off in the animal world and not doing anything about it.”

Climate crisis

Eilish regularly uses her platform to advocate veganism – and, to shed light on the climate crisis.

The celeb was asked what she thinks the world will look like when she’s 80 in her latest interview with Vanity Fair.

“Girl, I’m not going to live until 80, none of us are!” Eilish replied.

“Are you kidding me? We have like 10 years left… We’ve got to help the environment. I hope that the world doesn’t say ‘it’s over for you b*tches’ and then kill us all.”