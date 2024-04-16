X
Nicki Minaj Launches Range Of Barbie Pink Vegan Sneakers

Nicki Minaj has partnered with vegan sneaker brand Løci

Singer Nicki Minaj in a pink dress on the red carpet Nicki Minaj has said her new sneaker line is a "dream come true" - Media Credit: AFF / Alamy Stock Photo

Rapper and singer Nicki Minaj has announced the release of a new line of vegan sneakers.

The collection is in collaboration with vegan sneaker brand Løci. It’s called “Nicki Minaj X Løci,” and consists of 11 styles of unisex shoes made from vegan leather. Many of the trainers are a shade of pink reminiscent of Barbie, a film that Minaj created music for.

According to Løci, the new line “blends street-cool aesthetics with high-fashion chic.” Writing on Instagram at the end of March, Minaj said the release was an “absolute dream come true.”

Vegan Nicki Minaj sneakers from Loci
Løci The new collection is available to shop now

“I can’t WAIT for you guys to see my 1st collection,” she wrote. “Thank you to my team for helping me make this dream come to fruition. This isn’t a sponsorship. I’m an owner & partner.”

The collection is available to shop online now. Prices range from $185 to $200.

The rise of Løci

Løci was founded in London on 2019, and has since become a hugely popular sneaker brand, with its designs being seen on celebrities including Mila Kunis, Jessica Alba, and Ben Affleck. 

The brand doesn’t use any animal leather, instead opting for materials like recycled bottles, recycled nylon and brass, as well as cork, bamboo, and a bio leather alternative. It’s thought that each pair of sneakers repurposes the equivalent of 20 plastic bottles. Løci’s shoes are made in Portugal, a country known for its craftsmanship and sustainability credentials. 

According to Løci, the brand has saved one million plastic bottles from being discarded. It also donates 10 percent of online profits to marine organizations like Sea Shepherd and SEE Turtles. 

In 2022, it was announced that Leonardo DiCaprio had invested in the brand. The actor said at the time that he was “proud” to invest in a company “dedicated to minimizing its environmental impact, and centered around creating cruelty-free, ethical footwear.”

