 Neil deGrasse Tyson Labels Vegans Hypocritical ‘Species Bigots’ On Joe Rogan Podcast
Scientist, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson speaks about veganism Scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson wrote about vegans in his new book, Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization - Media Credit: Erik Pendzich / Alamy Stock Photo
Celebrities Other News

Neil deGrasse Tyson Labels Vegans Hypocritical ‘Species Bigots’ On Joe Rogan Podcast

Joe Rogan's podcast often features anti-vegan sentiments

By

3 Minutes Read

Astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson has publicly criticized vegans and their “hypocritical” beliefs while appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Released on November 30, the episode covered a number of topics, but focused largely on deGrasse Tyson’s new book, Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization.

In the book, the lauded scientist includes a chapter called “Meatarians & Vegetarians.” He uses it to launch his theory that vegans are “species bigots” and cherry-pick which animals to advocate for. 

Speaking about the chapter, Joe Rogan agreed. This spurred on conversation about how hypocritical vegans are for not appearing interested in the lives of bugs or parasites. According to the two, vegans only prioritize “cute” animal species. 

“If you’re really into animals and don’t want to kill them. If you heard that ticks were endangered, would you start a movement to protect ticks?” deGrasse Tyson asked. He then suggested that most vegans wouldn’t.

His comments have led to ridicule from the vegan community, with some questioning if he really understands the definition of veganism as a movement and belief system. 

Ryan Lum from the Happy Healthy Vegan blog posted a reaction video to the podcast. In it, he explained that the astrophysicist appears to be confusing protesting against animal exploitation with protecting endangered species. 

Neil DeGrasse Tyson on sentience

In the increasingly bizarre conversation with Rogan, deGrasse Tyson starts comparing mice to trees. He states that the latter are more essential to our world, but vegans prioritize mice because they have a heartbeat. 

Lum retorted that this indicates a lack of understanding surrounding sentience as a driving motivation for plant-based food choices. Animals can feel pain and experience suffering, whereas plants cannot, hence plants are eaten, he says.

The YouTuber confirmed that he had never heard the heartbeat explanation used as a justification for choosing a vegan lifestyle.

The podcast spiraled into a discussion of how viruses, as well as animals, want to live, and deGrasse Tyson’s perceived hypocrisy of humane rodent traps and more. Rogan happily encouraged his guest to make increasingly outlandish statements. 

Astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson
AFF / Alamy Stock Photo Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist and author, shared his views on the “hypocritical” vegan movement

‘Kindness is a virtue’

Previously, deGrasse Tyson has talked about the validity of expressing empathy towards non-human animals and how humans underestimate their intelligence. This led to suggestions that he saw value in veganism, despite being a meat-eater himself.

In a 2011 interview with animal rights organization PETA, the scientist said: “Humans aren’t as good as we should be in our capacity to empathize with feelings and thoughts of others, be they humans or other animals on Earth.”

He went on to be featured on a PETA poster that included the strapline “you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to know that kindness is a virtue.”

Join @plantbasednews on Telegram
Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Amy Buxton

Amy enjoys reporting on vegan news and sustainability initiatives. She has a degree in English literature and language and is raising a next-gen vegan daughter.

More by Amy Buxton iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

anti vegan joe rogan neil degrasse tyson vegan hate
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Comments [0]  

Related Posts

Animal Rebellion rescuers with the beagle puppies they rescued Activism
Vegan Santa Claus feeds a reindeer Celebrities
the aquadom aquarium in Berlin has burst Business
Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo

This website is hosted Green - checked by thegreenwebfoundation.org

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x