X
Business Celebrities Headlines Other News

Travis Barker Backs ‘Vegan McDonald’s’ Chain Mr Charlie’s

Drummer and longtime vegan Travis Barker has joined Mr Charlie's as an equity partner

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker signing a book. Travis Barker has joined Mr Charlie’s, sometimes known as the “vegan McDonald’s,” as an equity partner and brand ambassador Travis Barker, the husband of Kourtney Kardashian, is backing Mr Charlie's - Media Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Travis Barker has joined Mr Charlie’s, sometimes known as the “vegan McDonald’s,” as an equity partner and brand ambassador.

Barker, who is best known as the drummer of Blink 182 and a longtime vegan, described Mr Charlie’s as “a movement.”

Read more: Vegan Metal Icon Derrick Green On The End Of Sepultura And Why He Stopped Eating Meat

Mr Charlie’s launched in 2022, and since then, the fast-food franchise has sold 25 locations across the US, with 18 planned in Arizona. The brand is well-known for its cheekily McDonald’s-styled red-and-gold aesthetic and its vegan versions of popular fast-food staples, including the Happy Meal-style “Frowny Meal.”

As reported by Restaurant Business Online, Barker said, “Mr. Charlie’s isn’t just another food concept – it’s a movement. What they’re building across food, culture, and community resonates with me. I’m excited to take it to the next level.”

In August of last year, Mr Charlie’s celebrated the opening of a new restaurant in Brentwood, Los Angeles, with free cheeseburgers and fries for the first 111 guests. According to the brand, customers queued around the block to attend.

Shortly after the Brentwood opening, Mr Charlie’s announced new franchising opportunities in a post to social media, and called for prospective franchisees who “care about the community, compassion, and the future of our planet” to get in touch.

In addition to Travis Barker’s recent investment, Mr Charlie’s is also backed by Mike Tyson, who invested in the brand through his company Carma HoldCo.

Read more: Warburtons Introduces Vegan Pizza-Flavored Crumpets

‘We wanted to create a family’

Photo shows the recently opened Mr Charlie's location in Brentwood, Los Angeles. Travis Barker has joined Mr Charlie’s, sometimes known as the “vegan McDonald’s,” as an equity partner and brand ambassador
Mr Charlie's Mr Charlie’s celebrated its new restaurant in Brentwood, Los Angeles, by giving out free vegan cheeseburgers

Mr Charlie’s is notably partnered with LA’s Dream Center, which supports unhoused and formerly incarcerated people and helps them find employment.

The fast-food chain has hired several staff members through the foundation so far, and co-founder Taylor McKinnon, who previously experienced homelessness himself, also received support from Dream Center.

“We wanted to create a family,” McKinnon previously told Honeysuckle Magazine, “where kindness and second chances were as important as the food.”

Please note: PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com

Tagged

business

celebrities

fast food

mr charlies

news

travis barker

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
T 02033254288
E: [email protected]
W: impressorg.com/complaints
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2026 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active