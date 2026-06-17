Travis Barker Backs ‘Vegan McDonald’s’ Chain Mr Charlie’s

Travis Barker has joined Mr Charlie’s, sometimes known as the “vegan McDonald’s,” as an equity partner and brand ambassador.

Barker, who is best known as the drummer of Blink 182 and a longtime vegan, described Mr Charlie’s as “a movement.”

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Mr Charlie’s launched in 2022, and since then, the fast-food franchise has sold 25 locations across the US, with 18 planned in Arizona. The brand is well-known for its cheekily McDonald’s-styled red-and-gold aesthetic and its vegan versions of popular fast-food staples, including the Happy Meal-style “Frowny Meal.”

As reported by Restaurant Business Online, Barker said, “Mr. Charlie’s isn’t just another food concept – it’s a movement. What they’re building across food, culture, and community resonates with me. I’m excited to take it to the next level.”

In August of last year, Mr Charlie’s celebrated the opening of a new restaurant in Brentwood, Los Angeles, with free cheeseburgers and fries for the first 111 guests. According to the brand, customers queued around the block to attend.

Shortly after the Brentwood opening, Mr Charlie’s announced new franchising opportunities in a post to social media, and called for prospective franchisees who “care about the community, compassion, and the future of our planet” to get in touch.

In addition to Travis Barker’s recent investment, Mr Charlie’s is also backed by Mike Tyson, who invested in the brand through his company Carma HoldCo.

Read more: Warburtons Introduces Vegan Pizza-Flavored Crumpets

‘We wanted to create a family’

Mr Charlie's Mr Charlie’s celebrated its new restaurant in Brentwood, Los Angeles, by giving out free vegan cheeseburgers

Mr Charlie’s is notably partnered with LA’s Dream Center, which supports unhoused and formerly incarcerated people and helps them find employment.

The fast-food chain has hired several staff members through the foundation so far, and co-founder Taylor McKinnon, who previously experienced homelessness himself, also received support from Dream Center.

“We wanted to create a family,” McKinnon previously told Honeysuckle Magazine, “where kindness and second chances were as important as the food.”

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