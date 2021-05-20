Reading Time: < 1 minute

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been gifted vegan sneakers in celebration of their third wedding anniversary.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a pair of leather-free Stan Smiths from adidas.

‘Embrace vegan fashion’

Vegan charity PETA sent the anniversary present. It says the sneakers will help the couple ‘hit the ground running’ with their new endeavors. They also offer a cruelty-free version of Markle’s ‘go-to casual shoes’.

Ingrid Newkirk is the Founder of PETA. In an accompanying letter sent to the Sussexes, she said: “We know how much you care about animals and the environment… Unlike the leather industry, which kills over one billion animals every year and whose end product is ranked the most polluting material in fashion.

“We therefore sought to mark your special day in a modern, eco-conscious, and animal-friendly way …. We hope you love the gift and that the shoes will inspire you to continue to embrace vegan fashion.”

Earlier this year, the couple revealed they look after rescued chickens from a factory farm.

In the highly anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle and Harry showed off their chicken coop, which features a plaque on the side of a hut that reads ‘Archie’s Chick Inn. Established 2021’.

“I just love rescuing,” Markle – who also adopted a pet dog back in 2018 from animal rescue organization A Dog’s Dream – told Winfrey.