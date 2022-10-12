Lizzo Says ‘I’m Not Vegan To Lose Weight’ As She Opens Up About Body Shaming

Vegan Grammy Award-winner Lizzo has spoken out about body shaming, saying she doesn’t eat a plant-based diet to lose weight.

The popular musician is a well-known voice in the vegan community, having adopted the lifestyle in May 2020.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the 34-year-old opened up about fat-shaming comments she receives about her weight, saying that people often don’t believe she’s vegan because of her appearance.

“People were like, ‘you’re a vegan? What, are you deep frying the lettuce?’” she said. “I’m not a vegan to lose weight, I just feel better when I eat plants. I feel very lucky because I don’t feel that weight gain is bad anymore. Nor is weight loss – it’s neutral. And food is fun. I love eating, and I have a chef now, and I’m not thinking about it. I had a brownie last night.”

She continued: “Is my music and my weight so intrinsically connected that if I were to lose weight, I’d lose fans or lose validity? I don’t care! I lead a very healthy lifestyle – mentally, spiritually, I try to keep everything I put in my body super clean.”

Vegan singer-songwriter Lizzo

Lizzo was vegetarian for seven years before going fully plant-based.

She regularly posts about her food on social media, and in October 2020, shared a TikTok video to mark six months of being plant-based.

One of the videos showed her making a milkshake before being vegan, and the second depicted her mixing a vegan protein shake.

“Honestly, I am both of these women and I can not condemn one woman or the other,” she said. “I’m happy both ways and right now, this is what’s bringing me joy.”

She added: “This was me at the beginning of quarantine. Happy, loving myself, dancing and you know what? I’m still that happy girl, loving myself and loving my body.”

“Love yourself at all stages in your life because you are who you are.”