Is Lizzo Vegan? Here’s What We Know

Lizzo is one of a number of vegan celebrities to have publicly endorsed the movement in recent years.

The About Damn Time singer regularly espouses the joys of a plant-based diet on her 13 million Instagram followers.

Lizzo hails from the US, and shot to fame in 2019 after the release of her third studio album Cuz I Love You, which reached number four on the Billboard Charts. Since then, she has become a hugely popular and much-loved singer, songwriter, and musician.

Here’s everything we know about her veganism.

The Photo Access / Alamy Stock Photo Lizzo is a popular singer from the US

Is Lizzo vegan?

Lizzo has confirmed multiple times that she is vegan. It is thought that she adopted the lifestyle in May 2020 after seven years of vegetarianism.

In October of that year, she shared a TikTok marking six months of following a plant-based diet.

One video showed her mixing a dairy milkshake before going vegan, while the second depicted her making a plant-based protein shake.

Lizzo/Instagram Lizzo regularly posts about her plant-based diet on social media

Alongside the video, she wrote: “Honestly, I am both of these women and I can not condemn one woman or the other. I’m happy both ways and right now, this is what’s bringing me joy.

“This was me at the beginning of quarantine. Happy, loving myself, dancing and you know what? I’m still that happy girl, loving myself and loving my body.”

She added: “Love yourself at all stages in your life because you are who you are.”

Lizzo has regularly promoted plant-based foods on her social media. She previously shared a video depicting what she eats in a day, which included a green smoothies, kale salad, mushroom balls, and vegan Cheeto alternatives.

What has Lizzo said about veganism?

In an interview with Vanity Fair in October 2022, Lizzo opened up about being trolled by people who didn’t believe she was vegan because of her weight.

“People were like, ‘you’re a vegan? What, are you deep frying the lettuce?’” she said. “I’m not a vegan to lose weight, I just feel better when I eat plants. I feel very lucky because I don’t feel that weight gain is bad anymore. Nor is weight loss – it’s neutral. And food is fun. I love eating, and I have a chef now, and I’m not thinking about it. I had a brownie last night.”

She continued: “Is my music and my weight so intrinsically connected that if I were to lose weight, I’d lose fans or lose validity? I don’t care! I lead a very healthy lifestyle – mentally, spiritually, I try to keep everything I put in my body super clean.”