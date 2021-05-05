Kim Kardashian says she takes Beyond Meat with her wherever she travels.
The reality TV star made the comment in a recent video for Poosh – her sister Kourtney’s online lifestyle brand.
Beyond Meat
Kim made Beyond Beef vegan tacos alongside Tracy Romulus – and praised the plant-based brand for its nutritional content.
“The thing I really love about Beyond Meat is it has zero cholesterol – that’s like crazy in comparison to real meat,” Kim said.
“And, it has a third less of the saturated fat. So, there is a big difference: it’s just a plant-based alternative that looks like meat, tastes like meat – I’m such a fan.”
The celeb also said she will bring a container of food including Beyond Meat wherever she goes so she can start ‘cooking it herself’.
Is Kim Kardashian plant-based?
Kim also spoke about her journey to a more plant-based diet, which she has showcased on social media throughout the years.
When asked why she started eating more plants, Kim said: “I think I watched a documentary on it.
“I didn’t do it religiously – only when I was at home. I just met chefs that loved to cook plant-based and were teaching me so much about, like, sea moss and all of these amazing food that have these really good health benefits.
“So, I would always say I’m plant-based when I’m at home but I’m not plant-based if I go to a restaurant like I can’t control myself.
“Then I stopped, I got over it. Maybe a year later, I got reintroduced to it. I think I tried something that was just really good and it was plant-based.
“Luckily, I have the help of amazing chefs that have figured out how to find the things I love and make a plant-based version of that.”
Kim added that she never wants to be a ‘hypocrite’ and said there may be times where she still consumes animal products in the future.