Kim Kardashian Promotes Vegan Chicken To Over 330 Million Followers

Kim Kardashian has starred in a new advertising campaign for Beyond Meat’s vegan chicken nuggets. The celebrity entrepreneur and reality star, who has 333 million followers on Instagram, posted a short video depicting her cooking the nuggets in an air fryer for her family.

“As a busy mom, I’m always looking for quick and easy options to feed my family that are both healthy and delicious,” she said at the start of the clip.

She described the vegan nuggets as her “current go-to,” adding that they’re a “delicious plant-based protein option.”

Earlier this year, it was announced that Kardashian had partnered with Beyond Meat to become its “Chief Taste Consultant.”

Kardashian said at the time: “I’ve been focusing on going more plant-based and can tell you that Beyond Meat is my absolute favorite – I love how all their products not only taste amazing but are also good for me and my family.”

Is Kim Kardashian vegan?

Kardashian is one of the most followed celebrities on the planet, and this isn’t the first time she’s spoken publicly about her enjoyment of plant-based food.

While the socialite isn’t vegan herself, she has confirmed she doesn’t eat meat, describing herself as “mostly plant-based.”

Health concerns are at least part of the motivation behind her food choices.

Kardashian suffers from a skin condition called psoriasis, which causes flaky – and often itchy – patches of skin. The media personality has been vocal about her condition on reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK), and says that a plant-based has helped her symptoms clear up “immensely.”

Writing on her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s website Poosh, she added that the transition has “made me more mindful about how what I put in my body affects me—not just psoriasis, but also my mood, my stress levels, my energy, everything.”

The Kardashians move away from meat

Kim Kardashian isn’t the only member of the famous family to publicly denounce meat. Her older sister Kourtney previously promoted another plant-based chicken brand alongside her husband Travis Barker.

Along with a photo of the two of them eating a bucket of Daring Plant Chicken, Kourtney wrote: “Guys, there’s chickens that are dying,” in reference to her famous KUWTK line.