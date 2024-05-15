Kevin Smith Praises UK Vegan Cake To Over 2 Million Followers

US director Kevin Smith, who was recently in the UK for ComicCon in Liverpool, gave a shout out to a bakery that made him a special vegan cake for his visit.

Read more: Cillian Murphy Discusses His Decision To Go Plant-Based

In a post on Instagram, where Smith has 2.4 million followers, he wrote: “The fans at the Con have been amazing but Liverpool itself is just magical! I mean, look at the exquisite (Vegan!) cake @thenortherntartstreats made for me! That’s just Liverpool lovely!”

Manchester-based bakery The Northern Tart made Smith and collaborator Jay Mewes a stoned marijuana leaf-shaped cake with the caption (in icing) “rollin fatties smokin blunts.” It’s a line from a song sang in his and Mewes’ 2001 comedy Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

The Northern Tart told Plant Based News that the cake was vanilla, dark chocolate and dark cherry flavored. The company used agar-agar in place of gelatin, and the result was an “amazingly moist, light, and bouncy” cake.

Smith’s veganism

Smith went vegan in 2018 at the urging of his daughter Harley Quinn after he had a near-fatal heart attack. He credits cutting animal products from his diet with the rapid weight loss that doctors told him he needed to protect his heart.

On an episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast, he described how his lab tests returned “fantastic” results after only one month eating plant-based. He also discussed his favorite vegan restaurants, including Crossroads Kitchen in LA, in which Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker is an investor.

Read more: Pamela Anderson To Release Plant-Based Cookbook

In 2019, Smith and Harley Quinn presented an award to an animal rights activist at Mercy For Animals’ 20th Anniversary Gala. There he told Variety that he receives a lot of anti-vegan hostility on social media. “Whenever I post something about being vegan, they get pretty upset and say ‘I’m going to eat four times as much meat’ and I’m like, ‘See you in hell.’” He added that he doesn’t tell people what to eat, but merely responds “to questions about why I look the way I look suddenly.”

“[Y]ou have to be very careful about how you couch it because some people feel like I’ve had so much taken away, now you are going to take away my meat,” he said. “Do what you want. I took away my meat to save my life.”

Read more: Nicki Minaj Launches Range Of Barbie Pink Vegan Sneakers