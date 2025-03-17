X
Celebrities Other News

‘The White Lotus’ Star Jason Isaacs Reveals He’s Plant-Based 

Jason Isaacs went plant-based after doing Veganuary in 2021

By

3 Minutes Read

Plant-based celebrity Jason Isaacs in a still from HBO series The White Lotus Jason Isaacs followed a plant-based diet while filming "The White Lotus" - Media Credit: HBO

British actor Jason Isaacs has revealed that he follows a plant-based diet. 

Isaacs is one of the stars of season three of the hit HBO series The White Lotus, which has just released its fifth episode. He plays the character Timothy Ratliff, a wealthy businessman vacationing with his wife and three children.

The series is filmed in Koh Samui, an island in the Gulf of Thailand known for its tropical landscapes, stunning beaches, and luxury resorts. While Thailand is a popular destination for vegan travelers, Isaacs told the Evening Standard that he struggled to find animal-free food in the specific area he was staying in. 

“I’m a vegan. Everyone said to me, ‘Thailand’s gonna be amazing for you!’ It turned out to be the opposite,” he said. “Being a vegan out there is a nightmare. Even the hotels don’t really cater for it. I ended up eating a variation on the same dish nearly every day: some version of tofu curry.”

Read more: ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Features Segment On Egg Alternatives

Plant-based celebrity Jason Isaacs in a still from HBO series The White Lotus
HBO Jason Isaacs said he struggled to find plant-based food while filming

Isaacs’ experience isn’t necessarily representative of those of other vegans in Thailand. The country as a whole is generally regarded as an excellent destination for plant-based eaters, as many of its popular dishes (like Pad Thai and various soups, salads, and curries) are naturally vegan or can easily be made animal-free. While ingredients like egg and fish sauce are often found in dishes, these can be omitted. 

Read more: Vegan ‘Anora’ Star Mikey Madison Wins ‘Best Actress’ Oscar

When did Jason Isaacs go plant-based?

Isaacs decided to go plant-based for health reasons during Veganuary 2021. He previously told GQ that he kept up the eating plan after experiencing significant health improvements. Isaacs also stopped eating oil and reduced his sugar intake soon after. 

“I’m infinitely healthier. I lost a bunch of weight – although that’s not what it was about; my stamina’s different; my sleep is different. My cholesterol plummeted,” he said. 

He added that he feels he has ‘found his lane’ with plant-based eating, saying: “I hope I stick to it because it’s clearly better. The science is incontrovertible around plant-based meals. If you’re even toying with the notion of going plant-based, do it for one meal a week or eat meat once a week, like our parents did when they were kids. You really will feel the difference.”

Read more: ‘The White Lotus’ Creator Urges Thai Government To End Monkey Exploitation

Tagged

celebrities

thailand

tv

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active