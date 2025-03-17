‘The White Lotus’ Star Jason Isaacs Reveals He’s Plant-Based 

British actor Jason Isaacs has revealed that he follows a plant-based diet.

Isaacs is one of the stars of season three of the hit HBO series The White Lotus, which has just released its fifth episode. He plays the character Timothy Ratliff, a wealthy businessman vacationing with his wife and three children.

The series is filmed in Koh Samui, an island in the Gulf of Thailand known for its tropical landscapes, stunning beaches, and luxury resorts. While Thailand is a popular destination for vegan travelers, Isaacs told the Evening Standard that he struggled to find animal-free food in the specific area he was staying in.

“I’m a vegan. Everyone said to me, ‘Thailand’s gonna be amazing for you!’ It turned out to be the opposite,” he said. “Being a vegan out there is a nightmare. Even the hotels don’t really cater for it. I ended up eating a variation on the same dish nearly every day: some version of tofu curry.”

Read more: ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Features Segment On Egg Alternatives

HBO Jason Isaacs said he struggled to find plant-based food while filming

Isaacs’ experience isn’t necessarily representative of those of other vegans in Thailand. The country as a whole is generally regarded as an excellent destination for plant-based eaters, as many of its popular dishes (like Pad Thai and various soups, salads, and curries) are naturally vegan or can easily be made animal-free. While ingredients like egg and fish sauce are often found in dishes, these can be omitted.

Read more: Vegan ‘Anora’ Star Mikey Madison Wins ‘Best Actress’ Oscar

When did Jason Isaacs go plant-based?

Isaacs decided to go plant-based for health reasons during Veganuary 2021. He previously told GQ that he kept up the eating plan after experiencing significant health improvements. Isaacs also stopped eating oil and reduced his sugar intake soon after.

“I’m infinitely healthier. I lost a bunch of weight – although that’s not what it was about; my stamina’s different; my sleep is different. My cholesterol plummeted,” he said.

He added that he feels he has ‘found his lane’ with plant-based eating, saying: “I hope I stick to it because it’s clearly better. The science is incontrovertible around plant-based meals. If you’re even toying with the notion of going plant-based, do it for one meal a week or eat meat once a week, like our parents did when they were kids. You really will feel the difference.”

Read more: ‘The White Lotus’ Creator Urges Thai Government To End Monkey Exploitation