‘Stop Killing Animals’ – Gemma Collins Teams Up With Vegan Chicken Brand VFC

The former TOWIE star recently adopted a meat-free diet

Vegetarian celebrity Gemma Collins wearing a VFC apron in a kitchen Gemma Collins said she's on her "vegan journey" - Media Credit: VFC/Gemma Collins

Gemma Collins has teamed up with VFC, revealing she’s “obsessed” with the vegan fried chicken brand. 

The UK-based reality TV star, who is best known for starring in ITV’s The Only Way Is Essex, recently posted an Instagram video promoting the brand. 

“Hi honeys, as you know I’m on the beginning of my vegan journey,” she says to camera while wearing a VFC apron. “Like most huns, I’m quite partial to a cheeky nugget or two. And now I can indulge in a healthy and delicious spicy way that’s 100 percent vegan too.” 

She rounds off the video by saying “I will never eat chicken again. Save the planet, guys. Stop killing animals. You know it makes sense.”

Collins isn’t thought to be vegan yet, but she revealed in March of this year that she had ditched meat and adopted a vegetarian diet. “Guys so happy to tell you I’m meat-free I just can’t stand the cruelty to animals and I’m raising my vibration,” she told her Instagram followers.

“How could I eat meat when I’m such an activist for animals?,” she went on to say. 

A selfie of vegetarian celebrity Gemma Collins alongside a caption stating that she has given up meat
Gemma Collins Gemma Collins recently announced she’d given up meat

The rise of VFC

Veganuary founder Matthew Glover and chef Adam Lyons founded VFC in 2020. VFC is an acronym for “vegan fried chick*n,” a play on the popular fast food restaurant

Since its launch, it has become a hugely popular vegan meat substitute among many plant-based eaters. It recently received a £6 million investment to boost its UK and international expansion.

Reaching new audiences

VFC has a large following on Instagram, and this collaboration with Collins is its latest move to reach new audiences and spread the vegan message. 

“Our partnership with Gemma has got VFC in front of her audience of 2.2 million followers and has been huge in raising awareness of veganism and our product, sparing more animals’ lives,” VFC Head of Marketing, Alison Reilly, told Plant Based News

“Our mission is to spare as many chickens as possible from the cruelty of the animal agriculture industry through great-tasting and convenient vegan alternatives – to do this we need to get more meat-eaters and flexitarians trying VFC, loving it and choosing it over animal-based chicken.”

Reilly added that the brand is looking at further partnerships with Gemma, including reviews and social media content. “We love having Gemma on board,” they said. “We can’t wait to collaborate with her again and get more people trying vegan alternatives!”

