Changing Your Diet Is ‘Number One’ Way To Help The Planet, Woody Harrelson Says

Woody Harrelson has said that the “number one” thing that people can do to help the planet is with “a change of diet.”

The actor and longtime vegan highlighted the negative impact of “meat eating and livestock and all of that” on the environment, along with fossil fuels.

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Harrelson has been vegan for more than three decades and is well-known for his advocacy for plant-based diets, animals, and the environment.

“It feels like the number one thing we need to do is alter our personal and our planetary energy,” Harrelson said. He added, “In other words, personally, I mean like a change of diet, you know, the impact of meat eating and livestock and all of that on the water resources and everything else.”

Harrelson made the comments during a recent episode of the podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name “with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (sometimes),” featuring fellow actor Harrison Ford. The trio talked about the climate crisis and their shared environmentalism, and celebrated this year’s landmark High Seas Treaty.

“This is a serious issue with humanity,” Ford said. “We are the first species in scientific history that is deeply involved in supporting its own extinction. We are changing behaviors, and young people have so much more knowledge and understanding of the issue, and the urgency of the problem, and the willingness, because they know that the world we’re leaving them don’t work as well as it used to.”

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‘I was tired of eating meat, and I know it’s not really good for the planet, and it’s not really good for me’

Danson has spent decades campaigning against destructive fishing practices and coral reef destruction, including as a spokesperson for Oceana, while Ford has been widely celebrated for his lifelong environmental advocacy, including over 35 years as the inaugural vice chair of Conservation International.

In a 2020 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Ford revealed that he had become primarily pescatarian. Speaking at the time, he said, “I eat vegetables and fish, no dairy, no meat. I just decided I was tired of eating meat, and I know it’s not really good for the planet, and it’s not really good for me.”

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