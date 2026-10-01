Venus Williams Partners With PCRM For Breast Cancer Awareness PSA

Venus Williams, a mostly plant-based athlete, has partnered with the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) for a breast cancer awareness PSA.

The legendary tennis player appears alongside Dr Kristi Funk, a breast cancer surgeon and plant-based advocate, in a short video shared on PCRM’s YouTube.

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In the video, Funk says, “Research shows a plant-based diet reduces the risk of breast cancer and keeps cancer from coming back. I’ve seen it in my patients.”

Williams adds, “And I’m managing my own autoimmune disease by eating plants. And yes, you can get more than enough protein from tofu, beans, and plants.”

Funk says, “I tell every one of my patients, what you eat matters. A plant-based diet is one of the most powerful things you can do for your breast health. So, we’re challenging you to try it. It’s easier than you think.” At the end, Williams says, “Beat breast cancer before it even comes for you. That’s the best kind of win.”

Williams and Funk are encouraging people to visit letsbeatbreastcancer.org, which summarizes some of the evidence that plant-based diets, exercise, and lifestyle can reduce breast cancer risk, and offers free support, recipes, and other resources.

According to a PCRM survey, just 19 percent of women said their healthcare provider had discussed the link between nutrition and breast cancer risk with them.

October is breast cancer awareness month, and Tuesday the 13th is breast cancer awareness day. The PSA is currently showing in AMC theaters across the US.

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‘Plant-based definitely changed my life’

Williams is a seven-time Grand Slam and two-time US Open women’s singles champion. She has followed a primarily plant-based diet for around 15 years, and previously told Business Insider that it has helped transform her athletic performance and health, including mitigating the symptoms of Sjogren’s Syndrome.

“Plant-based definitely changed my life, it made my skin amazing,” she said. “Living with an autoimmune disease, things can get a little tricky and you can be on loads of medicine, and that’s not something that I want to do.

“So to be able to control as much as I can – what’s happening in my body, my inflammation levels – through what I eat is a godsend.”

Williams and her sister, Serena, returned to the US Open Singles in September.

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