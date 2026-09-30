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Vegan Actor James Cromwell Says ‘Don’t Buy Cage-Free Eggs’

James Cromwell has criticized cage-free eggs as a way to "make humans feel better"

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2 Minutes Read

Photo shows vegan actor James Cromwell holding Hermione, a rescued hen. Cromwell appears in a new campaign video for PETA, in which he debunks the cage-free “lie” and encourages people to eat vegan eggs In a new PETA video, Cromwell appeared with Hermione, a rescue hen - Media Credit: PETA / YouTube

Vegan actor James Cromwell says, “Don’t buy cage-free eggs.”

Cromwell appears in a new video for PETA, in which he debunks the cage-free “lie” and encourages people to eat vegan eggs instead.

Read more: Activist Experiences ‘Muscle Wastage’ After 10 Days Inside Farrowing Crate

In the video, Cromwell is sitting outside and holding a rescued hen named Hermione. He says, “What is a cage-free egg? Well, it’s an egg from chickens crammed together inside one massive cage. A windowless warehouse with no access to the outdoors. They’re so crowded that some can’t even stretch one wing. Many well-meaning people buy these eggs because they’re told the label means a better life for hens like my friend Hermione here. But don’t buy that lie. Cage-free works beautifully if the goal is to make humans feel better about eating eggs.”

Towards the end of the video, Cromwell adds, “Hermione enjoys the sun, foraging about with her friends. Regardless of labels, all eggs sold in every store are a product of violence. To truly help chickens, it’s simple. Don’t buy the cage-free lie. Go vegan.”

Cromwell, an activist and advocate for social justice, the environment, and animals, has said that he decided to go vegan on the second day of filming 1995’s Babe.

Speaking to the Big Issue in 2021, Cromwell said, “The only thing that gives me hope at all is Greta Thunberg, Black Lives Matter, movements all over the world of Indigenous people, people of colour, women, trans people fighting for justice. People give me hope. Politicians give me no hope at all.” 

Read more: Most Health Professionals Think Key Plant Foods Underrepresented In Dietary Guidelines

Cage-free eggs have an environmental problem

The UK government is currently consulting on a phase-out of all caged egg farming. In August, a study found that organic, free-range egg farming is twice as bad for the environment as traditional caged farming. However, the study exclusively considered scenarios in which egg consumption remains unchanged.

The authors wrote, “A reduction in egg intake, in line with recommended healthy diets, has the potential to positively affect both environmental outcomes and animal welfare, depending on which foods eggs are replaced with.”

In July, a poll by Viva! found that nearly three-quarters of British shoppers incorrectly believe that farmed chickens are no longer caged in the UK. 

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The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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