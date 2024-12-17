X
Celebrities Environment Other News

Anti-Whaling Activist Paul Watson Freed From Prison

Paul Watson will return home in time for Christmas

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows anti-whaling activist Paul Watson standing in front of a Sea Shepherd flag Paul Watson founded Sea Shepherd in 1977 - Media Credit: Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo

Paul Watson has finally been released from prison in Greenland after authorities refused to extradite him to Japan.

Read more: Sea Shepherd Calls For Immediate Release Of Founder Paul Watson Following Arrest

The anti-whaling activist had been held for almost five months after being apprehended in Nuuk, the capital of the Danish autonomous territory. Police arrested Watson due to an Interpol notice issued by Japan. Tokyo was seeking extradition over charges relating to alleged “ship trespass” and “accomplice to assault” in 2010. There were fears that he could face up to 15 years in prison.

Authorities in Denmark, however, have now made the decision to reject the extradition request and release Watson. Speaking to followers of Captain Paul Watson Foundation’s Instagram earlier today, Watson said: “Sometimes, going to jail is necessary to make your point. Every situation offers an opportunity, and this was another chance to shine a global spotlight on Japan’s illegal whaling in the Southern Ocean Sanctuary. If I had been sent to Japan, I might never have come home. I’m relieved that didn’t happen.”

Support for Paul Watson

Watson is best known for founding Sea Shepherd, a global marine conservation organization, in 1977. Known for its direct-action tactics, Sea Shepherd aims to protect marine life and ecosystems by combating illegal fishing, whaling, and poaching.

Read more: First North Atlantic Right Whale Spotted Off Irish Coast In Over A Century

Many celebrities and public figures voiced their support for Watson while he was in custody, including actor Pierce Brosnan and French president Emmanuel Macron.

Explaining the decision to release Watson, Peter Hummelgaard, Denmark’s minister for justice, said that the authorities had not received sufficient reassurance that Japan would deduct the five months he had already served in Greenland from his future sentence.

“The decision is based on an overall assessment of the case,” Hummelgaard said. “In light of the total amount of time that Paul Watson would be expected to be detained until a possible decision on extradition could be implemented, and taking into account the nature and age of the offences, it has been of particular importance for the Danish Ministry of Justice to ensure that the time Paul Watson has been detained in Greenland will be fully deducted from a potential custodial sentence that he might be sentenced to in connection with the criminal case in Japan.

“Based on the correspondence with the authorities of Japan regarding this matter, the Danish Ministry of Justice has assessed that it cannot be assumed with the necessary degree of certainty, that this would be the case.”

He added that “Japan is a democratic country guided by the rule of law. There has been a good and close dialogue with the authorities of Japan during the processing of the case.”

Read more: Northern Right Whale ‘Condemned To Extinction’ By Harmful Lobster Fishing Gear

Tagged

environment

paul watson

sea shepherd

whaling

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active