Sea Shepherd Founder Paul Watson Remains Detained As Japan Extradition Considered

If extradited to Japan, Watson could spend up to 15 years in prison

Photo shows anti-whaling activist Paul Watson standing in front of a Sea Shepherd flag Paul Watson will remain in custody while Denmark considers his extradition - Media Credit: Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo

Anti-whaling activist Paul Watson will remain detained in Greenland while Denmark considers whether to extradite him to Japan, per a local court ruling earlier today.

Watson was arrested in the Danish autonomous territory after his ship docked at the port of Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, on July 21, 2024. According to the Captain Paul Watson Foundation (CPWF), the vessel was on its way to “intercept” a new Japanese whaling ship in the North Pacific called the Kangei Maru.

The environmental campaigner, who founded Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, will remain in detention until September 5, according to Nuuk’s Sermersooq Circuit Court. The Greenland police has said that this is to “ensure his presence in connection with the decision to be made on the issue of extradition.”

The case sets a ‘dangerous precedent’ for the treatment of activists

Japan issued an international arrest warrant for Watson through Interpol in 2012. He faces charges from 2010 including including “accomplice to assault” and “ship trespass.”

If extradited, the 73-year-old Watson could face up to 15 years in prison. His lawyers say he is innocent and demand his immediate release.

Supporters are currently campaigning for his release and the Captain Paul Watson Foundation’s petition is nearing its next goal of 70,000 signatures.

“This case not only threatens Watson’s freedom but also sets a dangerous precedent for the treatment of activists and the protection of individual rights in the face of politically motivated persecution,” writes the Captain Paul Watson Foundation on X, formerly Twitter.

