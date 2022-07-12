Canadian Government Invests $1.4 Million In Plant-Based Food Manufacturing

The government of Canada is backing the plant-based food industry.

Through its AgriInnovate Program—which aims to accelerate the commercialization and adoption of innovative products—more than $1.4 million has been awarded to plant-based food manufacturer Big Mountain Foods 2 Ltd.

Based in British Columbia, Big Mountain Foods 2 Ltd uses locally-sourced, top-quality ingredients to produce plant-based, whole food products. The company offers Lion’s Mane Mushroom Crumble, for example. The first of its kind on the market, the product features a blend of Lion’s Mane, Portobello, and Shiitake mushrooms.

The new funding will help the company, which is women-owned and operated, to scale and increase its production capacity. It will also step up efficiency with new automated equipment.

Leading the way in the plant-based industry

Big Mountain Foods 2 Ltd’s president Jasmine Byrne says the new funding has helped the company launch the first-ever fava bean-based tofu free of all common allergens. (Most tofu consists of soy, which is a major allergen.)

“The feedback on the tofu has been very positive with recent listings in Whole Foods and many other retailers,” she said. “We are proud to have developed a tofu product that has a similar taste, texture, and functionality as traditional soy tofu that is higher in protein.”

Big Mountain Foods 2 Ltd will produce 2 million units per year of tofu, via a low-waste factory in Vancouver.

Other products from the company include Mushroom Bites, Broccoli Boost Veggie Grounds, and The Original Veggie Patty.



Marie-Claude Bibeau, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced the new funding for Big Mountain Foods 2 Ltd. She said the investment helps to establish “Canada’s position as a global leader in this industry, while increasing consumer choice of alternative protein options.”



In 2018, one survey found that more than half of Canadians want to eat less meat. “Plant-based foods are growing in popularity,” said Bibeau. “Canadians are increasingly looking for options to incorporate greater variety into their diets.”