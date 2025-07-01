X
Alternative Protein Food Other News

Plant-Based Foods ‘More Viable’ Option Than Insect-Based For Replacing Meat

Majority of UK, in particular, is unwilling to try insect-based protein options

By

3 Minutes Read

Three crickets Many people regard unnecessary consumption of insects as cruel - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

A new study reports public “disgust” in Western countries at insect protein, making it less viable as a meat replacement than plant-based alternatives.

Previously, industrialized insect farming has been touted as a protein-dense meat alternative without the enormous environmental impact of traditional animal agriculture. However, the new study notes that people’s reluctance when it comes to insect-based foods means that the industry is “unlikely” to reduce meat consumption in a meaningful way throughout the UK, EU, and US.

In the UK, for example, just 24 to 26 percent of people indicate a willingness to try insects, while 67 percent of those who do not want to try insects have stated that nothing could persuade them to do so. Western countries are, notably, also responsible for the majority of farmed meat consumption, and therefore most food-related emissions, pollution, and environmental damage.

Approximately two billion people worldwide already practice “entomophagy,” or the eating of insects. As a food source, bugs are inarguably efficient compared to meat. Adult crickets contain more than twice the protein of beef while producing 100 times fewer emissions. A move to insect consumption in the West would, however, bring ethical complications. There is a growing body of research on insect sentience, with many studies suggesting that they feel pain. A plant-based diet is widely regarded as the most ethical way to eat.

Read more: Half Of US Adults Believe Plant-Based Diets Can Improve Health, Survey Finds

‘You have to meet people where they are’

A bowl of cricket powder, an example of insect protein
Adobe Stock Investing in insects could divert resources away from plant-based proteins, the study authors noted

In contrast to insect-based foods, the study noted that plant-based alternatives have a higher rate of consumer acceptance – and a lower environmental impact – than insects, “making them a viable option.” It also added that promoting insect foods may actually “divert resources” from plant-based alternatives, which are the more promising route for meat reduction.

Dustin Crummett, study co-author and executive director of the Insect Institute, told the Guardian, “You have to meet people where they are.” 

“You need to make things easy and tasty, not just moralize and hector people,” he added. “Once there are alternative products that are better based on taste, price, and convenience, we will get some traction in reducing the impact of livestock.”

The new study was published in Nature earlier this week.

Read more: Most Americans Opposed To Cultivated Meat Ban After Tasting It, Says Study

Tagged

alternative protein

food

insects

meat

news

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active