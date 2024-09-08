Planted To Launch Fermented Whole Cut Steak in France

Swiss food tech company Planted is bringing its fermented whole-cut steak to France before exhibiting at the international food trade show SIAL Paris this October.

The planted.steak was initially launched to food service throughout Europe, followed shortly by retailers in Switzerland and Germany. Planted’s latest expansion will see the brand’s product debut at French restaurants and select supermarkets over the coming weeks.

Planted.steaks are whole muscle cuts of beef loin-style protein made with soya, rapeseed oil, beans, rice, and a proprietary blend of microbial cultures. The first-of-its-kind meat is grown via fermentation, creating 97 percent fewer CO2e emissions than traditional beef. It also boasts a juicy texture, umami flavor, and high protein, fiber, B12, and iron content.

“No other plant-based steak on the market uses only natural ingredients, zero additives, and displays features such as juiciness as well as tenderness,” said Planted co-founder Pascal Bieri. “We have worked with over 50 gastronomy professionals to achieve a steak that is literally unreal, in taste, texture, application, and overall eating experience.”

Planted to showcase its vegan steak at 60th SIAL Paris

Planted Planted will demonstrate different recipes for the planted.steak at SIAL Paris 2024

October’s SIAL Paris marks the 60th anniversary of the biannual event which has been described as the world’s largest food show. In 2022, 7,000 exhibitors from 127 countries and 265,000 “professionals” attended SIAL Paris.

Planted will demonstrate a selection of planted.steak recipes, including simplified versions for domestic cooking and sophisticated adaptations for food service customers.

“The planted.steak fulfills very demanding culinary requirements and allows us chefs to concentrate on what we do best: Creating emotions and sharing them with others,” said Peter Schärer, the Executive Head Chef at Swiss fine dining restaurant Kronenhalle.

SIAL Paris runs from October 19 to 23, 2024 at Paris Nord Villepinte, France.

