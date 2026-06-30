X
Alternative Protein Culture Headlines Law Other News

Controversial Plant-Based Labeling Ban Passes With Huge Majority

Europe's proposed plant-based labeling ban is now one step closer to being rolled out

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows someone's hands holding a pack of plant-based meat by Beyond Meat. The European Parliament has voted to ban a long list of “meaty” words from use on plant-based products and other alternatives The vote to ban meaty labels on plant foods came the week before a record-breaking heat wave caused by the climate crisis - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

The European Parliament has voted to ban a long list of “meaty” words from being used on plant-based products and other alternatives, such as cultured meat.

The ban is still provisional and will need final approval from the Council of the European Union before coming into force. There is no fixed legal deadline for this.

Read more: Animal Agriculture Is Responsible For The UK’s 40C Heatwave

With 560 in favour, 75 against, and 25 abstentions, MEPs voted overwhelmingly in favor of what the European Parliament called “new measures to support farmers.”

These include protections for dairy producers, new rules for marketing, and the definition of meat as the “edible parts of an animal,” thereby excluding plant-based and other animal-free alternatives from the use of certain meat-related words.

The banned words are: Beef, veal, pork, poultry, chicken, turkey, duck, goose, lamb, mutton, ovine, goat, drumstick, tenderloin, sirloin, flank, loin,  steak, ribs, shoulder, shank, chop, wing, breast, liver, thigh, brisket, ribeye, T-bone, rump, and bacon.

‘This decision will remove consumer choice’

While consumer confusion has been cited by various proponents of a ban on the explicit marketing of plant foods as meat alternatives, research indicates that consumers are neither concerned or even particularly interested in the issue.

Alistair Currie, the public affairs and policy manager at The Vegan Society, previously said, “This decision will remove consumer choice, stifle innovation in the vegan food sector, increasing costs to businesses that will need to re-label and re-market products with new names and descriptions. None of these benefits the consumer.”

Plant-based and cultured meat producers will still have a three-year transition period to clear all existing stock and ensure their future products comply with the ban.

Read more: The EU Has Banned Dozens Of Veggie Food Names, What’s Next?

‘The climate transition requires making more sustainable food choices easier, not harder’

Photo shows three packs of plant-based meat products. The European Parliament has voted to ban a long list of “meaty” words from use on plant-based products and other alternatives
Adobe Stock The EU first approved this latest plant-based labeling ban in October 2025

Several reports have found that plant-based and alternative proteins are better for the planet and human health than animal products. The European Parliament’s decision to restrict the labeling of plant-based foods notably came the week before France recorded its hottest day ever amid a punishing heatwave.

Last year, a peer-reviewed paper argued that animal agriculture was responsible for 53 percent of the global average temperature rise between 1750 and 2020.

“The climate transition requires making more sustainable food choices easier, not harder,” Jasmijn de Boo, the CEO of ProVeg, told Euronews Green in March.

“Plant-based foods typically have a significantly lower environmental footprint than animal-based products, including lower greenhouse-gas emissions and land use, so policies should support their development and uptake,” she added.

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com

Tagged

alternative protein

eu

europe

labeling

news

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
T 02033254288
E: [email protected]
W: impressorg.com/complaints
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2026 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active